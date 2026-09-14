FSU Football Fires Athletic Director Michael Alford

Florida State has fired athletic director Michael Alford, university president Richard McCullough told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

The decision leaves the Seminoles searching for new leadership at the top of their athletic department as FSU enters yet another era of more questions than answers.

Adelson reported the dismissal Monday. On3's Pete Nakos reported that senior associate athletic director Bruce Warwick will serve as Florida State’s interim athletic director.

Michael Alford Fired

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles Athletic Director Michael Alford in attendance as the Florida State Seminoles play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alford took over as Florida State’s vice president and director of athletics in January 2022 after serving as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters.

He led major investments in the department’s facilities, including the renovation of Doak Campbell Stadium and the opening of the Dunlap Football Center. According to his university biography, FSU undertook more than $500 million in athletics facility projects and improvements during his time overseeing the department.

“Florida State is committed to maintaining the highest standards for our student-athletes and staff,” President McCullough said. “We want all of them to be able to play for championships. This leadership change reflects that commitment.”

Florida State’s board of trustees approved a contract extension for Alford in 2024. Now, his dismissal ends his tenure to an end less than five years after he assumed the role.

Florida State has fired athletic director Michael Alford, school president Richard McCullough told ESPN. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 14, 2026

“Changes like this are never easy, but sometimes necessary,” Florida State Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said. “We have made significant investments and structural changes in our athletics program and Seminole Boosters over the past few years, but more are needed. This step begins the next phase of restructuring that the University must commit to in order to compete in this era of college sports. The President and the Board are in lockstep on the mission and what the results must be.”

What Does Alford’s Firing Mean for Mike Norvell?

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alford was among the university figureheads who backed the decision to retain head football coach Mike Norvell for the 2026 season.

The football program experienced a sharp reversal during Alford’s tenure. Florida State finished 13-1 and won the ACC championship in 2023, then went 2-10 the following season and followed that up with a 5-7 year with no clear end to losing in sight.

Norvell also restructured his contract in December 2024 to contribute $4.5 million toward FSU’s Vision of Excellence initiative. Alford publicly praised the coach’s leadership then. He has publicly supported all of FSU athletics despite football being Florida State's major revenue source.

Last November, Alford, McCullough, and board of trustees Chairman Peter Collins publicly stated and supported Norvell’s return while also saying the program’s results had fallen short of expectations.

Alford’s dismissal removes one of the administrators who supported that decision. However, the intial report from Adelson did not specify any other significant changes that will likely follow.

The question now is how the leadership change will affect the university’s view of its football program. Alford helped publicly make the case for keeping Norvell, but McCullough and Collins also supported that decision.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.