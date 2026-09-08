FSU Football Fans Are Fed Up With Mike Norvell After Another Disappointing Loss
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The Florida State Seminoles lost their ACC opener for the third consecutive season on Monday night, falling 27-24 to No. 19 SMU. When just looking at the score, this looks like your typical close game, but it was anything but.
In two seasons where Florida State has dealt with plenty of chaos, Labor Day was spectacular for a variety of reasons, and not in a good way.
To start off, the game was delayed for nearly two hours due to a power outage within Doak Campbell Stadium. That had the fans rowdy and impatient before the contest even kicked off.
When the festivities finally began, the Seminoles gave the garnet and gold faithful basically nothing to cheer about.
READ MORE: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From FSU Football's Loss Against SMU
The offense slogged along with no semblance of a passing attack and no chance to convert a third down. The defense wasn't any better, as third downs essentially became automatic for SMU with consistent breakdowns in coverage and zero pass rush.
Florida State did force four turnovers, but only turned two of those into points. The Seminoles let a crucial opportunity slip away in the fourth quarter.
With SMU driving, Ashlynd Barker made an excellent read to step in front of Kevin Jennings' pass for an interception. The play brought life to the Seminoles in a tie game, giving the fanbase a little bit of hope.
However, it's the hope that truly kills you. Florida State went three-and-out, and Ashton Daniels was sacked to conclude the possession.
SMU followed that up with a 10-play drive and the game-winning field goal to put the Seminoles to bed, turning the lights off at Doak for a second time.
Even though the Seminoles remained competitive against an ACC contender, it's hard to feel positive about the final result. Florida State was outgained 585-324 in total yards of offense. That's the most yardage that Tony White's defense has allowed in a single game since he was hired last year.
FSU went 2/15 on third-down attempts and didn't convert a third down until the final quarter. On the flip-side, the Seminoles surrendered 8/14 third-down attempts.
Over the last two years, the program is now 8-18 overall and 3-4 in ACC play. Eight of those losses have come by one possession.
It's just not a good product, and it's not very fun to watch or root for. Florida State fans made that loud and clear.
Maybe the administration will actually listen at some point this fall. Until then, the calls for action continue to fall on deaf ears.
Reactions below
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG