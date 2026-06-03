Two FSU Football Newcomers Earning National Attention Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles brought in over 50 newcomers to the roster this offseason. There's a growing pressure in Tallahassee as head coach Mike Norvell enters his seventh year leading the Seminoles.

The hope is that the countless additions will help get the program back on track. That will take some of the new Seminoles rising to the occasion and garnering larger roles than they've held previously.

READ MORE: Florida State's Top Commitment Reopens Recruitment

Florida State needs players, young and old, to step up on both sides of the ball going into the fall.

ESPN Highlights Two Of Florida State's Newcomers

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) runs down field on kick off return in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

ESPN's Billy Tucker recently highlighted the top-100 newcomers in college football.

A pair of Seminoles cracked the list, with senior defensive end Rylan Kennedy slotting in at No. 95 and true freshman wide receiver Devin Carter coming in at No. 97.

Kennedy joined Florida State via the transfer portal after beginning his college career at Texas A&M. Though he contributed in a backup role for the Aggies, the Seminoles are expecting Kennedy to start off the edge.

The veteran was the only pass-rusher that FSU brought in through the portal. Fair or not, that means a lot is riding on the acquisition of Kennedy.

Tucker ranked Kennedy as the No. 14 EDGE on his list, as he fell behind names such as LSU's Princewill Umanmielen, Miami's Damon Wilson II, and Texas Tech's Trey White.

"Kennedy brings Florida State a rusher with the ability to rush from different alignments," Tucker wrote. "Though he played only one season of high school football, he has developed over the past few seasons with his athletic upside and a track and field background."

"This athleticism can be seen in his quick first step, good use of hands and the ability to close," Tucker added. "With continued development, and filling an area of need, Kennedy could have an impact."

Carter is on the other end of the spectrum, as he just arrived at Florida State in January and recently went through his first spring at the college level. The youth didn't end up mattering as the talented true freshman was one of the more interesting stories to follow through March and April.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Carter starts on opening day. Either way, the Seminole legacy is primed to have a role in the wide receiver room alongside senior Duce Robinson, redshirt sophomore Micahi Danzy, sophomore Jayvan Boggs, redshirt freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and true freshman Jasen Lopez.

Carter was one of five true freshmen wide receivers (Ohio State's Chris Henry Jr - No. 51, Texas' Jermaine Bishop Jr. - No. 55, Michigan's Salesi Moa - No. 91, Penn State's Amarion Jackson - No. 99) to crack Tucker's list.

"Carter, the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter, was a top-300 prospect who brings speed to stretch the field vertically, pairing well with Micahi Danzy," Tucker wrote. "Carter is a smooth receiver who tracks the ball well and shows reliable, soft hands."

"After the catch, he offers quickness and stop-start ability to make defenders miss in space," Tucker continued. "His skill set gives him versatility as a developing target capable of impacting both vertical and intermediate routes."

Kennedy and Carter will have an opportunity to cement their roles when preseason camp kicks off in a few months.

Florida State is only 87 days away from its season-opener against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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