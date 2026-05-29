Four-Star OT Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football In Contention
In this story:
The Florida State Seminoles are desperately in need of some victories on the recruiting trail.
FSU pulled in three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty last week. However, Flaherty was only the third recruit to pledge to the Seminoles since the beginning of the year.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Star Resets NFL Safety Market With $75.6M Deal
For the most part, Florida State finds itself struggling to gain traction with top prospects. The lack of stability in Tallahassee and the results of the last two seasons are casting a dark cloud over head coach Mike Norvell.
Regardless, the Seminoles have a job to do, and they could make life a little easier on themselves by securing a few blue-chip recruits.
Florida State Among Finalists For Four-OT Who Will Commit In June
According to Rivals, four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown has set his commitment date.
Brown plans to announce his decision on June 23, with five contenders in the running to land his services; Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, and Georgia.
As of now, the Seminoles and Gators are the lone members of the group who aren't scheduled to receive official visits from Brown. That has Florida State somewhat on the outside looking in unless the top offensive lineman makes it to Tallahassee in late June.
Brown's next three weekends are filled as he'll see Clemson, Georgia, and Auburn. That leaves an opening shortly before the dead period.
Florida State offered Brown back in February. He was on campus last month to view a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Outside of Brown, Florida State's offensive tackle board is quite thin, with the program monitoring names such as four-star Li'Marcus Jones and three-star Jacob Burns.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 43 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior
Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior
Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior
Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior
Steven Moore, Junior
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore
Paul Bowling, Sophomore
Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman
Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman
Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman
Jakobe Green, Freshman
Michael Ionata, Freshman
Luke Francis, Freshman
Steven Pickard, Freshman
Nikau Hepi, Freshman
Donald Akhibi, Freshman
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG