Four-Star OT Sets Commitment Date With FSU Football In Contention

The Florida State Seminoles are desperately in need of some victories on the recruiting trail.

FSU pulled in three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty last week. However, Flaherty was only the third recruit to pledge to the Seminoles since the beginning of the year.

READ MORE: Former Florida State Star Resets NFL Safety Market With $75.6M Deal

For the most part, Florida State finds itself struggling to gain traction with top prospects. The lack of stability in Tallahassee and the results of the last two seasons are casting a dark cloud over head coach Mike Norvell.

Regardless, the Seminoles have a job to do, and they could make life a little easier on themselves by securing a few blue-chip recruits.

Florida State Among Finalists For Four-OT Who Will Commit In June

JJ Brown/Twitter

According to Rivals, four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown has set his commitment date.

Brown plans to announce his decision on June 23, with five contenders in the running to land his services; Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, and Georgia.

As of now, the Seminoles and Gators are the lone members of the group who aren't scheduled to receive official visits from Brown. That has Florida State somewhat on the outside looking in unless the top offensive lineman makes it to Tallahassee in late June.

Brown's next three weekends are filled as he'll see Clemson, Georgia, and Auburn. That leaves an opening shortly before the dead period.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star OT JJ Brown will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel on June 23📺



Who will he choose?



Read: https://t.co/cpspibZL41 pic.twitter.com/rhJXN3bEOf — Rivals (@Rivals) May 26, 2026

Florida State offered Brown back in February. He was on campus last month to view a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Brown, Florida State's offensive tackle board is quite thin, with the program monitoring names such as four-star Li'Marcus Jones and three-star Jacob Burns.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 43 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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