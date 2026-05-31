Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr. Chooses Florida State Over Tennessee And Missouri

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first weekend of summer official visits on Sunday. The next few weeks are critical for the coaching staff in Tallahassee as they try to fill out #Tribe27.

Traditionally, head coach Mike Norvell has racked up the majority of his recruiting wins from May to August. The Seminoles are envisioning a similar outlook this season.

READ MORE: New FSU Football Quarterback Reveals Jersey Number

Coming out of an action-filled couple of days, Florida State is adding an impressive defensive lineman to its class.

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr. Chooses Florida State Over Tennessee, Missouri

Eric Vaulx Jr./Twitte

On Sunday morning, three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. committed to the Seminoles before departing from campus.

Florida State held off Tennnessee and Missouri to secure the talented rising senior.

The coaching staff identified Vaulx Jr. earlier this offseason, extending him a scholarship in March. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton spearheaded the efforts in this recruitment.

It's unclear at this point if Vaulx Jr. will continue his slate of official visits or shut down things down with Florida State.

My Dawg @Coach2Bless Florida state all the way 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1YQmzgkrZk — Eric Vaulx jr (@Ejvaulx92) May 31, 2026

During his junior season at Lake Cormant High School, Vaulx Jr. totaled 75 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and three blocked kicks.

Vaulx Jr. recorded 5+ tackles in nine appearances and put up at least one tackle for loss in eight of his final nine outings.

The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 51 DL, and the No. 14 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With the addition of Vaulx Jr., Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class ranks No. 47 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Jalen Anderson, Junior

Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Darryll Desir, Sophomore

Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cam Brooks, Freshman

Chris Carbin, Freshman

Judah Daniels, Freshman

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