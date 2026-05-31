Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr. Chooses Florida State Over Tennessee And Missouri
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The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first weekend of summer official visits on Sunday. The next few weeks are critical for the coaching staff in Tallahassee as they try to fill out #Tribe27.
Traditionally, head coach Mike Norvell has racked up the majority of his recruiting wins from May to August. The Seminoles are envisioning a similar outlook this season.
READ MORE: New FSU Football Quarterback Reveals Jersey Number
Coming out of an action-filled couple of days, Florida State is adding an impressive defensive lineman to its class.
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr. Chooses Florida State Over Tennessee, Missouri
On Sunday morning, three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. committed to the Seminoles before departing from campus.
Florida State held off Tennnessee and Missouri to secure the talented rising senior.
The coaching staff identified Vaulx Jr. earlier this offseason, extending him a scholarship in March. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton spearheaded the efforts in this recruitment.
It's unclear at this point if Vaulx Jr. will continue his slate of official visits or shut down things down with Florida State.
During his junior season at Lake Cormant High School, Vaulx Jr. totaled 75 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and three blocked kicks.
Vaulx Jr. recorded 5+ tackles in nine appearances and put up at least one tackle for loss in eight of his final nine outings.
The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 51 DL, and the No. 14 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
With the addition of Vaulx Jr., Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27. The class ranks No. 47 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have Along The Defensive Line For The 2026 Season?
Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior
Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior
Rylan Kennedy, Senior
Jalen Anderson, Junior
Mandrell Desir, Sophomore
Darryll Desir, Sophomore
Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman
Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman
Earnest Rankins, Freshman
Franklin Whitley, Freshman
Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman
Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman
Cam Brooks, Freshman
Chris Carbin, Freshman
Judah Daniels, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG