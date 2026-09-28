Defensive Coordinator Tony White Apologizes to FSU Football's Offense

The Florida State Seminoles (2-2, 0-1 ACC) are coming off their second home victory this season against Central Arkansas in a lopsided 34-7 victory last weekend. However, Tony White saw more than the final score.

FSU now enters a tough October stretch, with road trips to Louisville and Miami and home games against Virginia and Clemson in conference play.

Despite the victory, Florida State's defense hasn't been up to par, giving up 50 points to Alabama the week before and surrendering 101 points over four games. More alarming are their 429.8 yards-per-game average and their inability to keep offenses off the field.

The Bears kept drives alive, drew costly penalties, and held the ball for more than 39 minutes last Saturday.

Tony White Says FSU’s Inconsistency Starts With Him

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seven points allowed Saturday offered some relief, but they did not erase the bigger picture. FSU gave up 585 yards against SMU and 567 against Alabama. Central Arkansas gained 248, yet its long possessions exposed the same difficulty finishing drives.

White said the defense can run the same call multiple times and get drastically different results, as shown throughout the season.

“It always starts with me making sure that, you know, if I call it 10 times, it better be executed 10 times,” White said during Monday's media availability.

He added that he needs to make the defense “as easy and as simple as I can” so players can execute it consistently.

"Take the Bama game," White continued. "The first 28 minutes of the game, we’re calling certain things, and we’re hitting them in the backfield. You come later on and call the same things, and we don’t execute with the same mindset. We don’t execute with the same physicality and aggression.”

Long Drives Kept FSU Backups Off the Field

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State quarterback Malachi Marshall (1) warms up before a game against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The penalties made FSU fans' frustration easier to understand.

Florida State committed 10 penalties for 115 yards against Central Arkansas. A facemask and pass interference penalty extended the Bears’ 13-play touchdown drive in the second quarter. Later, Central Arkansas used 20 plays and 8:50 on a fourth-quarter drive that ended without points but left little time for FSU’s young offensive players to get on the field.

“I apologize to the offensive guys because I wanted to see the young guys on offense,” White said. He told them, “I’m sorry we couldn’t get them off the field there on that last 20-play drive. I wanted to see those young guys go in there and play. They deserved it.”

Quarterback Kevin Sperry saw one series, while Malachi Marshall still hasn't played a snap in Garnet and Gold.

Head coach Mike Norvell said the Bears held the ball for most of the fourth quarter, which “really hindered” opportunities for other players. “It was disappointing we didn’t get more reps for guys,” he said.

Florida State made more negative plays against Central Arkansas, recording three sacks and holding the Bears to 248 yards.

But one performance against an FCS opponent will not settle fans’ concerns about soft coverage and a pass rush that produced just one sack combined against two Power Four schools.

Tony White and Florida State's defense will have a chance to show improvement against a conference opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers on October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

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