A Transfer portal report out of Thomasville, Georgia, has a family tie to the Florida State Seminoles.

Thomas University defender Mustapha Kromah, the older brother of FSU running back Ousmane Kromah, plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, his representatives told On3 Sports.

Thomas LB Mustapha Kromah plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @sixstarsportss tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB is the younger brother of Florida State RB Ousmane Kromah. Had 103 tackles and 8.5 TFLs this season.https://t.co/lbGcfmfqNs pic.twitter.com/PKLYbXkjRB — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) November 16, 2026

The older Kromah played at the same Georgia high school as his brother, helping Lee County win back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. He’s coming off a season in which he led the Night Hawks with 103 tackles in 11 games.

Setting a Tackling Record at Thomas University

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in 2026.

Mustapha Kromah set a program single-game record against Florida Memorial with 18 tackles and recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in a win over Andrew College.

Ousmane Kromah rushed for 609 yards and five touchdowns in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury against Miami. The sophomore opened the year with six consecutive games of at least 80 rushing yards, matching the school record Warrick Dunn set in the 90's.

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Mustapha’s NCAA Transfer Portal plans make it possible for the brothers to play on opposite sides of the ball in Tallahassee, Florida; however, no public report has linked him to the Seminoles yet.

Mustapha has averaged 9.4 tackles per game this season.

Could the Kromah Brothers Play Together at Florida State?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) drops the ball during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU already has two sets of brothers on its roster. Twins Darryll and Mandrell Desir signed together in the 2025 class and are now sophomores on the defensive line. Freshman linebacker Noah LaVallee joined his older brother Caleb in the Class of 2025 and looks like a developmental piece in the linebacker room.

The NCAA’s 10-day winter transfer window runs January 4–13, and Kromah could enter the portal during that stretch if he decides to explore his options. If FSU hires or publicly announces former head coach Mike Norvell's replacement between January 2 and June 15, a separate window would open up after the hire or announcement.

FSU will need to find a new head coach before it starts chasing transfer additions; however, Mustapha Kromah could be one to keep an eye on this offseason.

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