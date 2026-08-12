FSU Football LB Chris Jones Makes Bold Claim About Ousmane Kromah

Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah has generated plenty of praise throughout preseason camp, but linebacker Chris Jones may have delivered the strongest endorsement yet.

Kromah’s combination of quickness and physicality has made him a difficult assignment for the Seminoles’ defense.

After facing him throughout camp and now two scrimmages, Jones placed the sophomore above every running back he has encountered during his college career.

Chris Jones Offers High Praise for Ousmane Kromah

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before transferring from Southern Miss, Jones led the Sun Belt and ranked seventh nationally with 135 tackles last season, adding 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble, which gives him some credibility when evaluating the sophomore running back.

After spending preseason camp trying to contain Kromah, Jones placed him above every running back he has faced in college.

“Man, I’m going to be honest. Ous is probably the best back I’ve faced since I’ve been in college as a whole,” Jones said after Tuesday's practice. “He’s quick. He’s shifty. He can pass protect. He’s one of the best pass-protection running backs we have. Every day, he brings it."

Kromah Is Separating Himself in a Crowded Backfield

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones’ praise does not guarantee that Kromah will dominate the workload, especially in one of Florida State’s deepest position groups.

However, it adds to the evidence that the sophomore has positioned himself for a significant role after flashing his potential as a true freshman.

Kromah rushed 72 times for 408 yards last season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, while adding nine receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

He also forced 29 missed tackles and produced 16 runs of at least 10 yards.

Florida State also added former Texas running back Tre Wisner, while Singleton returns after averaging 7.1 yards per carry last season. Sands gives the Seminoles another experienced piece, leaving Norvell and running backs coach Kam Martin with several options.

Kromah’s improvement in pass protection could ultimately be what separates him in the rotation.

Explosiveness may earn him more opportunities, but consistently recognizing pressure and protecting quarterback Ashton Daniels would make it much easier for the FSU coaching staff to trust him.

The depth chart may remain unsettled entering the season, but Jones’ endorsement puts Kromah in a position of becoming difficult to keep off the field.

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