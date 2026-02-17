Chris Jones Is Already Recruiting Tyreek Hill to Return to the Chiefs

The Dolphins parted ways with multiple veteran players on Monday as the team is officially in rebuilding mode. Among those to see their time with the franchise come to an early end was wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill spent the last four seasons in Miami and had one more year remaining on his contract. Entering his age-32 season and coming off a serious knee injury in 2025, the Dolphins opted to cut ties with him ahead of the 2026 season.

As for his next steps, Hill will enter free agency where he figures to draw plenty of interest on the open market. And it seems as if some of his former Chiefs teammates are eager for the organization to bring him back to Kansas City. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wasted no time recruiting Hill after the news of his release broke, taking to social media with a message for the five-time All-Pro.

Jones and Hill were teammates in Kansas City from 2016 to ’21 and won a Super Bowl together in 2019. They were part of the same rookie class in ‘16, when Jones was selected in the second round and Hill in the fifth round.

A reunion between Hill and the Chiefs this offseason would make plenty of sense, as the team has struggled to develop a true WR1 since he left the organization four years ago.

Tyreek Hill bids farewell to Dolphins on social media

After his release, Hill took to social media with a farewell message for Dolphins fans and thank the organization for the last four years.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the [Miami Dolphins] organization, my teammates, the staff, and most importantly Fins Nation, for an unforgettable 4 years.

“From the moment I landed in Miami, I felt the Love. You believed in me. You pushed me. You celebrated with me. These past few years have been some of the most meaningful of my life and career,” wrote Hill on Instagram.

Hill played in 54 games for the Dolphins after arriving in Miami in a 2022 trade with the Chiefs. He was a First Team All-Pro in ’22 and ‘23, a period in which he racked up over 3,500 receiving yards, 238 receptions and 20 touchdown grabs. He was limited to just four games last year before he suffered a dislocated left knee as well as a torn ACL.

