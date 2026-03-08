FSU Football Legend Attends Donald Trump’s College Sports Roundtable

Politicians, college football commissioners, coaches, athletes, and television executives piled into the White House on Friday to attend President Donald Trump's "College Sports Roundtable." It was a meeting designed to gather diverse perspectives on tackling the ever-growing problem of the NIL era as it continues to cast uncertainty over college athletics.

For years, lawmakers have struggled to develop a national framework that would help stabilize the NIL marketplace, protect Olympic/women's sports, and eliminate "pay-for-play" deals from third parties, and drew national attention last July with the "Saving College Sports" executive order.

Leaders from across college athletics were invited to participate, including representatives from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12, along with current and former university presidents, athletic directors, and team owners. Among the attendees was a familiar face for Florida State fans.

Charlie Ward Joins Leaders at White House Roundtable on College Athletics

Ross Dellenger | X.com

Seated among the roughly 30 members gathered for the discussion was Florida State Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Charlie Ward. Ward was positioned alongside Ron DeSantis as participants, including Nick Saban, Charlie Baker, and Adam Silver, weighed in on the future of college athletics.

Former FSU Heisman winner Charlie Ward is at the White House for Donald Trump’s college sports roundtable.



(image via @RossDellenger) pic.twitter.com/iMt2gPW2px — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) March 6, 2026

Ward is currently the head basketball coach at Florida A&M and brings a unique perspective to the conversation, having experienced college athletics as a dual-sport standout at Florida State before spending time in the NBA and later coaching at both the high school and collegiate levels. Ward is also a part of Florida State's Rising Spear Collective, which aims to provide NIL deals for student-athletes.

With athletes now able to profit from their name, image, and likeness, the rapid shift in college sports continues to leave administrators and lawmakers searching for a clearer national framework.

New Executive Order Aims to Bring Structure to College Sports

NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during a press conference celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the NCAA moving its national office to Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the meeting, Trump announced he plans to sign a new executive order to address some of the challenges surrounding college athletics. While details of the order were not made public immediately, it was only announced that the rewritten "executive order is going to be based on great common sense." The move signals a continued federal effort to bring structure to a system that has rapidly evolved since NIL opportunities were first introduced in 2021.

Many participants voiced support for the SCORE Act, a bill currently in Congress that would establish standardized regulations for athlete compensation and place limits on certain player payments.

While it remains unclear how quickly meaningful policy will be implemented, the gathering brought together voices from across the sports landscape, including Ward, whose experience goes deep into the world of college athletics.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.