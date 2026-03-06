Spring Cleaning: FSU Football's Updated Roster Highlights Key Weight Gains and Losses

The Florida State Seminoles kick off spring camp on Monday. Next week, a fresh group of Seminoles will be hitting the practice fields to begin building chemistry and progressing towards the 2026 season.

On Friday, FSU updated its roster, revealing weight changes across each position group. 51 Seminoles altered their bodies by at least five pounds, dating back to the beginning of the Tour of Duty and offseason conditioning.

That includes 12 players who gained 10+ pounds and 3 who lost 10+ pounds.

Let's take a look at all the weight changes below before the spring officially begins. The results are organized by position group and class.

Quarterback:

Ashton Daniels (RS Sr.): 225 pounds to 233 pounds (+8)

Dean DeNobile (RS Sr.): 205 pounds to 205 pounds (+0)

Michael Grant (RS Jr.): 217 pounds to 216 pounds (-1)

Kevin Sperry (RS Fr.): 208 pounds to 213 pounds (+5)

Jaden O'Neal (Fr.): 215 pounds to 216 pounds (+1)

Running Back:

Tre Wisner (Sr.): 200 pounds to 201 pounds (+1)

Gemari Sands (RS Jr.): 195 pounds to 200 pounds (+5)

Samuel Singleton (RS Jr.): 201 pounds to 200 pounds (-1)

Zay Parks (RS So.): 196 pounds to 205 pounds (+9)

Ousmane Kromah (So.): 218 pounds to 225 pounds (+7)

Amari Thomas (Fr.): 195 pounds to 201 pounds (+6)

Tight End:

Greyson Labiad (RS Sr.): 258 pounds to 254 pounds (-4)

Desirrio Riles (Sr.): 235 pounds to 240 pounds (+5)

Landen Thomas (Jr.): 234 pounds to 240 pounds (+6)

Chase Loftin (RS Fr.): 220 pounds to 230 pounds (+10)

Gavin Markey (RS Fr.): 223 pounds to 221 pounds (-2)

Corbyn Fordham (Fr.): 220 pounds to 231 pounds (+11)

Wide Receiver:

Duce Robinson (Sr.): 223 pounds to 230 pounds (+7)

Micahi Danzy (RS So.): 189 pounds to 189 pounds (+0)

Jayvan Boggs (So.): 211 pounds to 210 pounds (-1)

Teriq Mallory (RS Fr.): 205 pounds to 213 pounds (+8)

Tae'Shaun Gelsey (RS Fr.): 235 pounds to 231 pounds (-4)

Jasen Lopez (Fr.): 180 pounds to 180 pounds (+0)

Devin Carter (Fr.): 170 pounds to 177 pounds (+7)

Efrem White (Fr.): 160 pounds to 166 pounds (+6)

Darryon Williams (Fr.): 175 pounds to 184 pounds (+9)

Offensive Lineman:

Nate Pabst (RS Sr.): 315 pounds to 310 pounds (-5)

Xavier Chaplin (RS Sr.): 345 pounds to 354 pounds (+9)

Andre' Otto (RS Jr.): 330 pounds to 315 pounds (-15)

Bradyn Joiner (RS Jr.): 320 pounds to 328 pounds (+8)

Chimdia Nwaiwu (RS Jr.): 305 pounds to 309 pounds (+4)

Steven Moore (Jr.): 325 pounds to 324 pounds (-1)

Jon Daniels (RS So.): 300 pounds to 315 pounds (+15)

Jayden Todd (RS So.): 325 pounds to 314 pounds (-11)

Paul Bowling (So.): 310 pounds to 309 pounds (-1)

Sean Poret (RS Fr.): 286 pounds to 305 pounds (+19)

Chastan Brown (RS Fr.): 265 pounds to 289 pounds (+24)

Sandman Thompson (RS Fr.): 311 pounds to 313 pounds (+2)

Jakobe Green (Fr.): 315 pounds to 318 pounds (+3)

Michael Ionata (Fr.): 305 pounds to 306 pounds (+1)

Luke Francis (Fr.): 365 pounds to 369 pounds (+4)

Steven Pickard (Fr.): 330 pounds to 324 pounds (-6)

Defensive Lineman:

Jordan Sanders (RS Sr.): 315 pounds to 305 pounds (-5)

Deamontae Diggs (RS Sr.): 250 pounds to 267 pounds (+17)

Deante McCray (RS Sr.): 287 pounds to 284 pounds (-3)

Daniel Lyons (RS Sr.): 302 pounds to 298 pounds (-4)

Rylan Kennedy (Sr.): 240 pounds to 246 pounds (+6)

Jalen Anderson (Jr.): 245 pounds to 242 pounds (-3)

Mandrell Desir (So.): 262 pounds to 265 pounds (+3)

Darryll Desir (So.): 262 pounds to 264 pounds (+2)

Kevin Wynn (RS Fr.): 334 pounds to 326 pounds (-8)

Tylon Lee (RS Fr.): 287 pounds to 273 pounds (-14)

Earnest Rankins (Fr.): 265 pounds to 266 pounds (+1)

Franklin Whitley (Fr.): 265 pounds to 276 pounds (+11)

Jaemin Pinckney (Fr.): 205 pounds to 217 pounds (+12)

Wihtlley Cadeau (Fr.): 300 pounds to 293 pounds (-7)

Cam Brooks (Fr.): 230 pounds to 239 pounds (+9)

Chris Carbin (Fr.): 240 pounds to 246 pounds (+6)

Linebacker:

Mikai Gbayor (RS Sr.): 215 pounds to 218 pounds (+3)

Omar Graham Jr. (RS Sr.): 238 pounds to 239 pounds (+1)

AJ Cottrill (RS Sr.): 223 pounds to 226 pounds (+3)

Blake Nichelson (Sr.): 224 pounds to 225 pounds (+1)

Caleb LaVallee (RS Jr.): 228 pounds to 225 pounds (-3)

Brandon Torres (RS Jr.): 224 pounds to 229 pounds (+5)

Chris Jones (Jr.): 235 pounds to 232 pounds (-3)

Chris Thomas (Jr.): 210 pounds to 212 pounds (+2)

Ethan Pritchard (RS Fr.): 224 pounds to 224 pounds (+0)

Izayia Williams (Fr.): 215 pounds to 221 pounds (+6)

Noah LaVallee (Fr.): 230 pounds to 224 pounds (-6)

Daylen Green (Fr.): 205 pounds to 211 pounds (+6)

Karon Maycock (Fr.): 210 pounds to 218 pounds (+8)

Defensive Backfield:

Ashlynd Barker (RS Sr.): 216 pounds to 218 pounds (+2)

Donny Hiebert (Sr.): 200 pounds to 200 pounds (+0)

Quindarrius Jones (Sr.): 192 pounds to 192 pounds (+0)

KJ Kirkland (RS Jr.): 204 pounds to 207 pounds (+3)

Ja'Bril Rawls (RS Jr.): 185 pounds to 185 pounds (+0)

Karson Hobbs (Jr.): 195 pounds to 196 pounds (+1)

Nehemiah Chandler (RS So.): 175 pounds to 180 pounds (+5)

CJ Richard Jr. (RS So.): 190 pounds to 198 pounds (+8)

Jarvis Boatwright (RS So.): 194 pounds to 200 pounds (+6)

Charles Lester III (RS So.): 197 pounds to 193 pounds (-4)

Ricky Knight III (RS So.): 186 pounds to 186 pounds (+0)

Jamari Howard (RS So.): 197 pounds to 199 pounds (+2)

Ma'Khi Jones (So.): 190 pounds to 196 pounds (+6)

Gregory Xavier Thomas (RS Fr.): 196 pounds to 201 pounds (+5)

Max Redmon (RS Fr.): 196 pounds to 199 pounds (+3)

Antonio Cromartie Jr. (RS Fr.): 188 pounds to 196 pounds (+8)

Chauncey Kennon (Fr.): 175 pounds to 184 pounds (+9)

Darryl Bell III (Fr.): 195 pounds to 200 pounds (+5)

Jordan Crutchfield (Fr.): 205 pounds to 217 pounds (+12)

Kicker:

Gabe Panikowski (RS Sr.): 205 pounds to 200 pounds (-5)

Conor McAneney (So.): 175 pounds to 191 pounds (+16)

Punter:

Daniel Hughes (RS Jr.): 225 pounds to 238 pounds (+13)

Carter Jula (RS So.): 205 pounds to 205 pounds (+0)

Ethan Post (RS Fr.): 230 pounds to 230 pounds (+0)

Long Snapper:

Caleb Bowers (RS Sr.): 233 pounds to 234 pounds (+1)

Peyton Naylor (RS Jr.): 203 pounds to 204 pounds (+1)

Alex Nocco (RS Fr.): 200 pounds to 214 pounds (+14)

