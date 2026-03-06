Former SEC QB Commit Expected to Visit FSU Football for Second Time
The beginning of spring offers a fresh start and a new chapter for college football programs across the country.
That's exactly what the Florida State Seminoles are looking for after two consecutive campaigns that ended in embarrassment. With spring practice beginning in a few days, the coaching staff will be pulling double duty.
The primary focus will be on the field and getting this team in shape for the 2026 season. At the same time, the Seminoles are bringing a consistent effort to the recruiting trail.
While official visits are being scheduled for the summer, Florida State is evaluating a plethora of recruits over the next few months to find the right fits.
The program will be bringing in a quarterback prospect who is freshly back on the market for another trip to campus.
Former Kentucky QB Commit Visit FSU Again
Last month, three-star quarterback DJ Hunter was in Tallahassee for one of Florida State's junior days. A short time later, he backed off his longtime commitment to Kentucky and reopened his recruitment.
The Seminoles have stayed involved with Hunter. According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, the rising senior is poised to return to Florida State on Friday, March 13, to watch a spring practice. It's possible Hunter could lock in an official visit at some point in the near future.
Head coach Mike Norvell was at Hunter's school in January to watch him go through a workout. Hunter dealt with an ACL injury last year that limited him for much of the season. He's fully recovered and hopes to lead Buford High School to another state championship in his final season at the prep level.
During his junior campaign, Hunter appeared in eight games, completing 16/24 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while rushing six times for 40 yards and three more scores. The Wolves went 15-0 and won a state title.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 816 overall prospect, the No. 52 QB, and the No. 93 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?
Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior
Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior
Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior
Malachi Marshall, Junior
Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman
Jaden O'Neal, Freshman
