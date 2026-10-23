FSU Football Loses Front Office Staff Member to Iowa State

Florida State is losing a key member of its athletics administration.

Iowa State announced Friday that Josh Turner, FSU’s deputy athletics director and chief financial officer, will become its senior deputy athletics director, reuniting him with new Cyclones athletics director Jared Benko after previously working together at Georgia Southern.

Turner’s departure comes during a period of leadership transition in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State fired athletics director Michael Alford on September 14 without cause and appointed Bruce Warwick as interim athletics director while conducting a national search for a permanent replacement.

Turner Reunites With Jared Benko at Iowa State

Iowa State’s new athletics director, Jared Benko, answers questions after being introduced during a press conference at the Sukup End Zone Club at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 19, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune/USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turner previously worked under Benko as a budget analyst at Georgia Southern from 2020–22. After spending two years at Miami, he returned to Georgia Southern as senior associate athletics director for business operations before joining Florida State in February 2025.

“Josh brings a great deal of experience and knowledge, particularly in building out front office operations and managing revenue sharing,” Benko said in Iowa State’s announcement.

At Iowa State, Turner’s responsibilities will include strategic planning, revenue generation, revenue sharing and name, image and likeness initiatives. He will also lead the department’s front office staff and work alongside Benko on coaching contracts.

Per the Cyclones' website, "Turner will serve as Senior Deputy Athletics Director, with his responsibilities including strategic planning, commercial strategy, and revenue generation, as well as revenue sharing and NIL. He'll also provide leadership for front office staff and work alongside Benko in the area of coaching contracts."

Iowa State said Turner’s hiring is pending a background check.

Turner Played a Key Role in FSU’s Financial Strategy

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Garnet and Gold fans cheer during the second quarter against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner oversaw Florida State’s $243 million consolidated athletics budget and developed a long-range financial plan, according to Iowa State’s announcement. He also designed FSU’s revenue-sharing and NIL model, working with coaches, sport general managers, and support staff on allocating resources to rosters.

Iowa State also credited Turner with helping the Seminoles achieve record revenue in fiscal year 2026, including collaborating on new commercial initiatives such as the department’s first jersey patch sponsorship, on-field and on-court sponsorships, and efforts to expand Doak Campbell Stadium into a year-round entertainment venue.

FSU’s staff biography lists multimedia rights, contracts, and analytics among his responsibilities, along with collaboration with university finance officials, legal counsel, and Seminole Boosters.

"I'm honored to join Iowa State as Senior Deputy Athletics Director and grateful to Jared Benko and university leadership for their confidence," Turner said in the release. "As the economics of college athletics evolve, the institutions best positioned to thrive will be those that pair strong traditions with disciplined, forward-looking strategy."

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