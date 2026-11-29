A new era is officially underway at Florida State, with the program officially introducing new head coach Glenn Schumann on Sunday afternoon. Schumann arrives in Tallahassee after nearly two decades under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, including a successful stint as the defensive coordinator at Georgia.

As he prepares to lead a program for the first time, Schumann will borrow lessons from Saban and Smart, but wants to build Florida State into his own vision.

As part of his introduction, Schumann went through a long session with the local media. Check out everything he had to say below, including why the Seminoles were the right fit at the right time.

Everything Glenn Schumann Said About Taking The Florida State Job

Florida State University’s new head coach Glenn Schumann and his family are welcomed into Doak Campbell Stadium by the Marching Chiefs and FSU cheerleaders on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OPENING STATEMENT: Well, I feel like, in light of the start of this whole thing, I might as well say that before we came down here, when we said, "Bring the family," I asked, "Even the two-year-old? Even the two-year-old"

I was assured that Florida State would be a place where my family could come and be welcomed with open arms. And that's what this is. This is a place that is innately home for me in a different way.

You know, I didn't realize that sometimes things happen in life, and you don't recognize that signs were given to you way beyond your years. When I woke up every morning growing up, my mom's Florida State flag sat in our front yard.

I never would have known that when I stepped into the football office at Alabama in 2008, it would eventually lead me here. All I wanted to do was learn how to coach, be around great people, and hopefully be able to impact some lives. And here we are today.

I got sidetracked on the first deal.

First and foremost, thank you to President McCullough for believing in me, to Jeff Burtons, to Peter Collins, the whole Board of Trustees, Seminole Boosters, and everybody who's been a part of this journey.

It was easy to see the alignment at Florida State that made this make sense and the commitment to getting Florida State where it should be in college football. In terms of my mentors, I would not be anywhere without Kirby Smart believing in me and allowing me to come into that football building as a volunteer.

Beyond that, getting in there in 2008, Coach Saban gave me the opportunity to grow and elevate. Then Kirby Smart brought me with him to Georgia when he made that move. It's been 19 years of my life with Kirby Smart, Mary Beth, and their whole family. I'm indebted to them, and I'm thankful for them.

The players. No coach accomplishes anything without their players.

As much as I'd love to get up here and say that I'm earning this opportunity to be the head coach because of how good I am at this or that, ultimately, it's a byproduct of every player who's ever believed in me and given me the opportunity to coach them.

That's a big reason why I want to make sure I do things the right way by them, because loyalty is rewarded with loyalty. Hard work is rewarded with hard work. There are people who've given me the opportunity to be here whom I love very much, and I'm thankful for them.

Every player I've ever coached, and it'll be no different here with the players who choose to believe in me at Florida State.

And finally, my wife, Lauren.

She's sacrificed a lot just to allow me to get to this point, giving up her dreams professionally to be a mom and a coach's wife. My son, Bryson, my daughter, Whitley, and Warner, wherever he is right now.

They are... I honestly, it was such an easy decision when it came down to it. But you think about your family's happiness, their friends, their schools, and everything that comes with it.

As a coach's kid, as mentioned, I moved around a lot. I'm thankful for it because it made me who I am. But I've always wanted to have stability for my family and give that to them because I want them to have a home. So when I said that I wanted to make one move and one home, I meant it.

The 11 years we spent in Athens and the relationships we made mean the world to me. I wouldn't trade them for anything unless it was truly the one and something special. The night after we visited and the vision was laid out for me, the alignment was clear.

We had a late night of conversation and discussion. The next morning, I woke Lauren up before I went to work and said, "It's the one."

She said, "Okay."

She goes, "We better start looking for houses."

I'm thankful because there are so many sacrifices a coach's family makes, and I'm thankful for them. They will be a part of everything we do here. As a coach's kid, my dad's players were my heroes, and it'll be no different here.

There's an obligation for every player who comes to Florida State to understand that they are role models for so many people. They're going to be role models for my kids. They're going to be role models for all of our coaching staff's kids. They're role models in the community.

There is an immense obligation you have beyond what you do on the field to uphold the standards and excellence of Florida State University. Beyond being an athlete, you have to show people what it means to be good men and good people.

One of the things we talked about this past week leading up to our senior day was the Martin Luther King Jr. quote that says: "It's always the right time to do the right thing."

If we can embody that in everything we do, that's what matters. Whether it's our players, our coaches, administrators, the Florida State fan base giving back to this team and community, or the players giving back to the community, that's what Florida State has to be beyond what we're going to do on the field.

Now, in terms of what we're going to do on the field, this place has proven what it's capable of in the past. This will not be about the past. It won't be about Georgia. It won't be about Alabama.

I'm going to be Glenn Schumann. I'm not going to be Kirby Smart. I'm not going to be Nick Saban. I'm going to be me, and I want our players to be themselves. But I'm going to take what I learned from those experiences.

This place has shown what it can be. There's a new day and age of college football. But what matters when it comes to winning has not changed.

It's our job to adapt and thrive and show that Florida State University can excel in this new day and age of college football. I have complete belief that we're going to be able to do that. It's going to take work every day.

Somebody in here is going to ask me a question and want me to make predictions. I'm not going to make any predictions. We're going to work. You guys can make predictions. That's your job. You can write your articles. I love it. Anything that supports Florida State University, I'm all for it.

Exposure for our players, exposure for this university. But we're going to focus on the work and what we have to do because there's a lot of work to be done. We're going to get used to the podium life. We didn't have many media opportunities as coordinators over there.

But that standard for how we're going to operate should go into every facet of our lives. Challenge the players.

The most important thing right now is to finish the semester the right way academically, continue to be good people, and represent Florida State University and their families the right way.

That's not going to change, whether it's the team I just spoke to today, the team I'll speak to in January when I get here, or the team 15 years from now, Lord willing.

On that note, I get long-winded from time to time. Y'all will get used to it.

But in closing, the former players have made this place what it is. The former coaches — it's unbelievable to be able to be the head football coach at a place where Bobby Bowden laid a foundation.

So many great coaches came after him and showed what it means to play football at Florida State and coach football at Florida State. There is an unbelievable tradition. It doesn't matter what coaching staff you were a part of. This is your university. This is your program. I am just lucky enough to be the head football coach.

You are always welcome back with open arms. I have too many text messages, and I'm sure I'm not on social media during the season, guys, so I'm sure I've got DMs and this and that.

But welcome. I have open arms for everybody who's ever had a role in making Florida State great and anybody who wants to be a part of making Florida State great again in the future. We want to take this program to the highest level. Thank you.

Q. You said it was "the one" when you deliberated on Florida State. What was it about this place that set it apart compared to other opportunities you've had previously?

Schumann: As I have always viewed coaching jobs, I think it was really important, number one, that my standard for winning is tied a lot to the expectations I've had at the two places I've worked most recently.

There is an element of championship expectations, but also the ability to achieve championships.

When you look at jobs, I think it's really important to ask: Does it have the ability to do that?

If we're going to go work and give our whole lives to this, I want to have the ability to compete for championships every single year at the highest level and know that you're at a university that can do that.

We've always talked about this as a family. As a husband and father, my number one obligation is to them. I've placed my family's happiness at a high priority, and we were really happy where we were.

What I always told Lauren was that when we leave one day, it's going to be for something we have complete conviction about.

So when I say it's the one, it's because I believe my family is going to be happy here. I have full faith in that.

We also have the ability to win championships here. It's going to take a lot of hard work, but there's great alignment, great tradition, and a great talent base in terms of players we can recruit.

All those things add up to that.

Q. A lot of coaches talk about hard work and schools talk about resources, but what is it about a program like Georgia that's able to sustain success, and what are some of those things that you can bring to Tallahassee?

Schumann: I just think it's day-in and day-out urgency and attention to detail.

It's really easy to work hard in a moment, but what is your expectation on a day-to-day basis for how you conduct yourself? And are you able to sustain it?

I think that is the number one thing I've taken from working with Coach Smart and Coach Saban.

Their day-to-day example as leaders of the organization was so high that people had to match them.

Ultimately, it's my job to set a standard for how people operate, and not just talk about it but embody it.

Whether that's my love for the game of football, the energy I have when I get to work, how I attack the field, how I attack a meeting, or how I make a walkthrough, people have to match that energy.

That's what I think they've done so well to contribute to their success.

It's not just about game day. It's not just about practice. It's 365 days a year and how you go about your business.

Q. Question: Can you talk about the last 24 hours for you? Obviously, you were coaching a game and getting ready for the game this time yesterday. Now you're here introducing yourself as the program's head coach. How is that going to prepare you for these next couple of weeks and months going forward?

Schumann: I think it's really important to compartmentalize your time. The last 24 hours have probably been the best example of that for me this whole week. You have to focus on exactly where you need to be in that moment and then trust the people around you when you're not able to do something.

I have great people on the ground here at Florida State, and there will be more coming in the future. I also have great people backing me back there in Athens. I have to be present in the moment I need to be present in. There was nothing I could do other than coach that football game, from the opening kick through the final whistle.

When that ended, I had tasks I needed to do, whether that was recruiting calls, calls to staff members, preparing for this, or grading the tape. You just have to go task by task and be really organized. You also have to trust the people around you because there are things being done this morning that would normally have been my responsibilities.

There are great people back in Athens whom I trust to handle those things until I can return later this afternoon. That's how I'm going to approach this entire process: trust the people around me, both there and here, and be really organized with my time.

I don't like to think about wearing a bunch of hats. I think about wearing the hat for the moment I'm in.

Q. You mentioned it. How much time have you been able to wear the Florida State hat or just be in that moment? I know you just met with the team. Do you feel like you have a pretty good understanding of the roster with signing day a couple of days away?

Schumann: I've probably worn the hat more than you think, and I've probably worn the other hat more than they think. We're just going to keep alternating hats. I've been working diligently when I'm able to, especially in the evenings.

There have been times mapped out for communications with the recruiting class and communications with the roster. I didn't get a chance to do some of that until today. It's never enough, but it's about being intentional with what I do and when I do it. We'll continue to do more as time goes on.

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Obviously, this week is a big week in both places. I have to make sure things go well in both locations. I'm committed to doing that. That's nobody's responsibility but my own, so I will find ways to manage the time.

Q. How much did you learn from you and Kirby's journey from Alabama to Georgia? He wore both hats, coached, and still put together a roster and, maybe more importantly, put together a staff. What is the timetable for trying to get everything in place as you're trying to go win a national championship?

Schumann: I think when you have conviction that you have the right person, then you make the hire. So, Neyland Raper was here immediately. There will be more hires to come in the future. I think it's important to get the right hire and not put a timetable on it, but at the same time, there is a sense of urgency.

There's a balance in that. What I learned from the experience with Kirby was that he handled it in a first-class manner every step of the way. There was never a point in time when either side felt like he wasn't giving them his best. That's the best example I can have.

Obviously, we dealt with it when Dan Lanning left to go to Oregon. It was a similar situation at a different time. But the number one responsibility is that there can be no question about where your commitment is.

Q. As you take over more responsibilities in terms of roster building, how do you plan to balance building your scheme around what your players do well and bringing in players for what you want to do schematically, especially on your defensive side of the ball?

Schumann: I think any coach who succeeds does so because they identify who their best players are, what they do well, and then make sure to feature them that way.

Anybody can put a scheme on a piece of paper, but it's about deciding which schemes actually fit us. As we assess the roster and build a roster, there will obviously be foundational elements to what the coordinators want to do on both sides of the ball.

But I think it's really critical that once we have our roster for the 2027 season, we look at it and say: These are our people, and here's what they do well. Let's make sure we're building the scheme to highlight them.

It's also important for me to hire coaches who have shown a track record of being flexible and adaptable because that's the new day and age of college football. Year to year, your roster is going to change.

Back in the day, people would say you have to go do something new to have a new challenge. There's a new challenge every single year in college football right now. You have a new roster every year. You have to be adaptable and flexible. Some years are going to be stronger in some areas than others.

We won't know exactly what this roster looks like until the recruiting and transfer portal windows close. When that happens, I believe we've hired the right people who will fit our scheme to our players. I want to focus on creating a culture and a play style more than establishing which front we play or which runs we run.

Anybody can do that. I want guys who can make sure we're doing what's best for Florida State. That will be paramount in the people we hire.

Q. There's been a lot of roster turnover here the last few years. Georgia has been very selective in its use of the transfer portal. What is your mentality on the portal and the balance between that and traditional recruiting? Also, what do you look for in a player if you're taking a player from another school?

Schumann: There are two parts to that question. I'll start with the second part.

You obviously have to identify talent, but I want culture builders. One of the things we've done really well at Georgia is that we haven't been a portal-heavy roster because we've built a foundation through high school recruiting. I think that's the lifeblood of any program.

If you want to create a great culture, recruit high school players, retain them, develop them, have similar viewpoints, and get the cumulative effect over years and years together. You'll have a better product on the field.

When we bring guys in through the transfer portal, we've had some great additions this year. One of the biggest things we did after identifying ability was identifying culture fit and a love of football. If guys are making a move at that stage of their career, why are they making it? What are they doing it for? What is their motivation level?

We need to make sure we get the right people in the building who align with myself, our staff, and the vision for what Florida State is.

Q. I know you got your start as a student assistant under Coach Saban, and we have a lot of students and young professionals in here today. For young people out there who may want to get a position in football in the future someday, what advice would you give them, and can you walk us through how you got your foot in the door?

Schumann: The first piece of advice I'd give anybody is that whatever opportunity you get, be humble in your approach to that opportunity. Be willing to do what is required of you and more. Always be accessible and available, and take pride in your work, whatever it is.

So many times people get into the profession and immediately want to be the coordinator or the head coach. Find a way to attack the day, whatever your task is. Heck, it could be making a cup of coffee, but do it with pride because you're going to ask the same thing of everybody else in the organization.

Whatever your role is, do it to the best of your ability. Do it with pride. People who are available, produce at a high level, and enjoy the work generally find ways to elevate if they prove talented enough. As far as how I got my foot in the door, at the time my dad was coaching at UAB. My dad played for Bear Bryant at Alabama.

There was a Bryant Scholarship there, and I had the ability to go to school there. Between academic money and that scholarship, it was going to cover school. It was coming off Coach Saban's first year, and it was Kirby Smart's first year as defensive coordinator.

There was a connection that basically said, "Hey, we've got a coach's kid going to school here. He'll come work for free. Is there anything you can do?" All coaches love free help. There was a lot of work to be done in the football office, and some of those jobs, like stuffing playbooks, aren't exactly the most enviable tasks.

I went in there and tried to attack whatever they gave me every day. Eventually, more was added to my plate.

Q. There's so much talent here in the Big Bend and South Georgia. How important is it to own the local market when it comes to recruiting, and how will you go about doing that?

Schumann: The talent within five hours of this campus is significant. There's a rich tradition of players from this area making impactful plays all across the country. The goal has to be making sure everybody is working toward getting as many of those players as possible here.

You have to have people committed to doing that on the high school recruiting side. A lot of times, people in this new day and age of college football think recruiting has changed, but relationships haven't changed.

At the end of the day, there's more information you have to gather, but we need to hire guys who are committed to putting in the work and building relationships, especially near our campus. Then trust that hard work pays off.

You're not going to win everyone. We're going to worry about the guys we get and not the guys we don't get because you can only coach the guys on your roster. But we want to make sure that as many players as possible who we identify as guys who can help Florida State win championships are here. If we win more than we lose, we'll be in good shape.

Q. What did you discover about your roots to Florida State? Tell us more about your grandfather and his impact. When did you learn about those connections, and what is something people have said about him and his training in collaboration with the Flying Circus?

Schumann: I've known about that my whole life. Most people don't know that Jack Haskins' first name is Glenn, so I was named after Jack Haskins. We share the first name. He was obviously a really impactful person in my mom's life.

My grandmother lived here as recently as 2015. When my wife and I started our family, I brought Lauren here to meet my grandmother in Tallahassee. She was staying at Westminster Oaks. I've known about this my whole life. There's been great pride from my mom.

My parents weren't always together at different stages of my life, so I basically lived with my mom. I lived in a Florida State household from that standpoint, so I was very well aware of it from the time I was born.

Q. What was your mom's reaction when you told her this was a possibility, given her Florida State ties?

Schumann: She's thrilled. There's obviously been a lot going on over the last couple of weeks.

I picked up the phone, called her, and said, "Hey, just so you know, this is a real thing. It's not just something floating on the internet. I'm going to call and accept the job today."

There was excitement, and then I said, "I've got to go." But we will take the time. She's thrilled, and my family's thrilled. We'll take the time to let it all set in in the future when there's some time. Jeff asked me today if it had felt surreal yet. I said I'm just going from task to task right now.

It is surreal, but it felt pretty surreal walking down the middle of the field with the band playing the War Chant. That was pretty surreal.

Q. There's been a lot of questions in the past about Florida State's commitment to winning. How did they convince you that the commitment was there, and how much did your trust with Jeff play a part in you believing their vision?

Schumann: I think everybody who was in our house that evening really gave me faith in the alignment. That's what you need to be successful. You need alignment from the top of the university all the way to the bottom to be successful in this business. Some of that comes from trust, from questions getting answered, and from a feeling.

I left that evening believing in the vision for what Florida State needs to be and what it will become in the future.

Q. What are some of your core philosophies when it comes to roster building? I know you mentioned high school recruiting, and I wanted to build on that. What are some deeper, more philosophical beliefs you have on that topic?

Schumann: Everything starts at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. At the end of the day, if you can win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, it helps with consistency. The rosters aren't as deep as they once were. You don't have as many guys at different positions.

But if you can be strong on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, it makes every position play better. If you're good on the defensive line, the linebackers have an easier job. The defensive backs have to cover less. You don't have to commit pressure or blitzers to create pressure. You can win with four. That's huge.

You can make people one-dimensional. If they can't run the ball, then you dictate to them. It starts there on the defensive side of the ball.

On the offensive side, when you have an offensive line that is physically imposing and can perform in both the run and pass game, that immediately helps everybody. Every running back wants to know what the offensive line looks like. It's better to run the ball when the holes are bigger.

Every quarterback is going to play better when they have more time in the pocket. Every receiver benefits because you're able to take more downfield shots and be explosive on offense when you're able to protect and hold up on vertical shots.

The line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is paramount. Every position has value, but if you don't have the right people there on both sides of the ball, you're going to struggle to be successful or consistent.

Q. We've talked a lot about roster building. Have you been evaluating the current roster as one of the tasks you've been going through? Are there some pieces you think you would like? I know you probably can't get specific, but generally, what have you seen from evaluating it?

Schumann: I don't think any commentary right now is fair to anybody.

I'm going to go through the process with my staff of identifying and evaluating the talent. It's not only the talent on the field, but also the makeup and culture we want to create, their competitive character, and who they're going to be as leaders in this transition.

I want to make sure I do a deep dive as I get more time with the current staff and as my staff gets in place. I want to do it the right way. Obviously, there are talented players on the roster that we'd love to have here.

Q. You touched on it a little bit. What would you say are some of the most important things you learned from your time working with Coach Saban and Coach Smart?

Schumann: Urgency and attention to detail. Those two things: an urgency to everything you do, attention to detail, and then holding the staff accountable to that. Everybody talks about holding the players accountable, but it starts with the staff because the staff has to execute the vision.

On a day-to-day basis, it doesn't matter who it is. It doesn't matter if it's a graduate assistant, the graphics department, the personnel department, or the players on the field. Those guys are elite at holding everybody in the organization to the standards and expectations.

But they also do a really good job of outlining the vision. A lot of people are willing to do the work, but they don't have the vision for what is actually expected of them. It's important that I outline the vision for each role in the organization, from top to bottom, and then hold people to that standard.

If they do that, they will also do it within their position rooms, their side of the ball, and in recruiting.

Q. Have you decided whether you plan to call plays defensively here? Also, how do you plan to build out the front office here, and is that already in the works?

Schumann: I think it's really important to hire people you trust to do the job. I greatly appreciate the impact of the head coaches I've been around. They hire people to do jobs and help them do those jobs to the best of their ability. They outline a vision, but the coordinator calls the plays.

One of the mistakes you can make, based on conversations I've had with people about how to do this job the best way, is trying to hold on to too much. That can make it difficult to do the best job as the head coach of the entire football team.

I will hire coordinators I have faith in to run their sides of the ball. I will be more focused on outlining a vision, helping them achieve that vision, and working cooperatively and collaboratively with them. As far as the second part of the question, the people who are here right now have done a great job supporting this transition.

We're in a period where recruiting is paramount. Every element of the organization has to be evaluated based on what's best for Florida State. We'll deal with that when the time comes. There's been great support here, and we'll look at who we need in every role in the organization to get us where we need to go.

Q. In terms of the staff, the 10 coaches or whatever position coaches you'll be bringing in, when do you think you'll be able to start announcing those and have those guys in place?

Schumann: I hate to put a timetable on it because if I say something, I don't want to have it come back later. This is my first time meeting you guys, and I don't want to say we're going to know by a certain date and then have that date come and go. I'd rather focus on the work.

The sooner, the better because we need people around our roster. We need people ready to recruit, and we need people in the building. The more people I trust who are in the building, whether that's because I've known them before or because I've built that trust through the interview process, the better it's going to be for me to do both jobs to the best of my ability.

It's going to be better the sooner we get some of these hires done, especially the coordinators, because they can help me manage the other responsibilities and the roster. I don't want to put a timetable on it, but there is urgency to it.

Q. You talked about coming in with Saban early in his time at Alabama. Obviously, he was already an established head coach. With Kirby, you went with him to Georgia for his first time. This is your first time as a head coach. Do you feel that getting that experience and seeing those guys build those programs in their image is going to help you and be beneficial for you during your time here?

Schumann: You learn from everybody you're around every single day. I'd be crazy to say that it isn't a huge part of my growth and my feeling of readiness to do this job. Obviously, it's my first time as a head coach, and there are things that happen that you learn on the fly.

It's like being a parent. There are great parents out there who became parents without knowing exactly what they were doing, and they did a phenomenal job raising their kids. I've learned from some of the best how to go about their business.

There are a lot of coaches out there who have been head coaches who try to get into the buildings at Georgia and Alabama to learn what the magic is, what the secret sauce is, and how those guys operate. I feel very fortunate that for the last 19 years of my life, or 19 seasons, I've had a front-row seat to see how they operate.

That's something a lot of coaches would love to be able to do. The players aren't going to be perfect, and I'm not going to be perfect. But we will work through the imperfections to get the product on the field where it needs to be.

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