FSU Football's Mike Norvell Calls Program-High Academic Score 'Tremendous Compliment' For Seminoles
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell spoke to former Alabama quarterback and ESPN color commentator, Greg McElroy, on his “Always College Football” podcast recently to discuss the team’s recent single-year 997 Academic Progress Rate (APR) score, just three points from a perfect performance.
Coach Norvell immediately praised his students and coaching staff for their hard work.
"It's a tremendous compliment to our players and the work that they put in; to our academic staff, to our coaches, to everybody that's willing to push you know, just the expectation,” said Norvell. “We talk all the time, we want to be pushed to be our best and it can't just be what you're doing on the field. We want that to be a part of the identity. And Greg I’d love to tell you every one of our players love academics but they don't. But when you still are willing to push to be your best in which you don't necessarily love or like you know, it's going be that much easier to push to be your best when you get to step on that field. "
"And I think that consistency and just the confidence that's built throughout the academic success has really been beneficial for us. And so [I’m] just proud of our guys, you know, it is a wonderful accomplishment, but there's still a few points out there. So, we're going to work to get better.”
Finally, McElroy joked around saying that it was his offensive and defensive coordinators – Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller, respectively – who were keeping the team from a perfect 1000.
Norvell laughed and responded, “We’re all working to get better.”
