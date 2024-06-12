Single-Game Ticket Pricing, Information Released For FSU Football's Seven Home Games
Anticipation is building for Florida State's 2024 season with the action drawing closer every single day. The Seminoles have a roster filled with new faces as head coach Mike Norvell tries to guide his program to another ACC Championship and third-straight year with double-digit wins.
The path will be much easier if FSU takes care of business during its seven home games in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have compiled a 10-2 record in Doak Campbell Stadium over the last two years, including a 6-0 mark last season.
READ MORE: Longtime Blue-Chip Offensive Tackle Target Commits To Oregon, Cancels FSU Football Official Visit
With that being said, the stadium is set to look a lot different when Florida State begins its slate of home games in September. The program is in the middle of ongoing renovations to the iconic arena that will limit capacity to less than 60,000 fans in 2024. The west side of the stadium will be limited to about 7,000 and temporary seating will be added in the end zone.
That means it's important for fans to secure their tickets before they're no longer available. Earlier this week, Florida State Athletics announced the pricing and information for single-game tickets, which will go on sale to Seminole Boosters on June 17 and to the public on June 18.
As of now, there are still options remaining for every home game which features Florida (Nov. 30), Clemson (Oct. 5), and North Carolina (Nov. 2). The Seminoles will also host Boston College (Sept. 2), Memphis Sept. 14), Cal (Sept. 21), and Charleston-Southern (Nov. 23).
FSU Single-Game Ticket Prices:
Boston College: $50
Memphis: $40
Cal: $50
Clemson: $125
North Carolina: $50
Charleston-Southern: $40
Florida: $125
Ticket purchases are capped at six per game. It's expected that the Florida and Clemson matchups will sell out quickly due to high demand. The single-game tickets will be delivered as mobile delivery tickets. Mobile tickets must be saved to your mobile wallet as screenshots won't be allowed.
*Some information per Florida State Athletics
READ MORE: Four-Star Athlete Calls Off Visit To FSU Football After Pledge To Georgia Bulldogs
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok