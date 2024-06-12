WATCH: Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston Delivers Comical Media Day Performance
Florida State Seminole fans who were part of the 2013 National Championship season knew a different side of quarterback Jameis Winston before he began making national headlines for his on- and off-field antics. Whether facing media scrutiny or receiving praise for his performances, including winning a Heisman Trophy and being drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston's locker room speeches and actions earned him the nickname 'Famous Jameis,' a title that seems well-deserved.
Now a member of the Cleveland Browns after spending four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Winston showcased his charismatic personality during a media day appearance.
"Shout out to the Browns fans, a.k.a. the Dawg Pound. Where my Dawgs at? This is your boy Jameis Winston here at media day," Winston said. "I'm about to put on a show for y'all behind the lights, camera, and actions."
"Thank you Dawgs fans. Thank you Browns fans. Lets go!"
Winston's personality has been entertaining fans for years, and his holding up a guitar at the end for no apparent reason seemed to put the cherry on top for the people cheering for Cleveland.
After becoming a free agent in the offseason, the 6'4'', 230-pound Hueytown, AL, native reportedly signed with the Browns on a one-year contract for $8.7M. Last season, he appeared in seven games and threw for 264 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions while coming off an injury and playing in a backup role.
He is expected to serve a similar role behind quarterback Deshaun Watson, but there is no doubt that the former NFL leader in passing yards and touchdowns could work himself into the starting job. In any case, his playfulness and leadership will surely captivate the Browns fan base and energize the locker room.
