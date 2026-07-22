Central Arkansas Head Coach Explains Why FSU Matchup ‘Means a Little More’

Florida State’s matchup against Central Arkansas will carry extra meaning on the opposing sideline this fall as Bears head coach Nathan Brown will face one of his former college teammates when they travel to Tallahassee, Florida, to take on Mike Norvell and the Seminoles this September.

Brown discussed their relationship and explained why the opportunity means more than a typical matchup against a Power Four opponent during the 2026 UAC Football Kickoff on Tuesday.

Nathan Brown Says FSU Matchup ‘Means a Little More’

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Arkansas Bears running back Jalen Washington (20) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers safety Caleb Flagg (4) defends during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A trip to Tallahassee is as much of a significant challenge for the Bears as it is an opportunity for Central Arkansas to test itself against a Power Four opponent.

"I think it is an opportunity to play the best. As long as the Power 4 are going to play FCS schools, I think we should take full advantage of it," Brown said. "Again, it is a challenge. A lot of things have got to go your way to win those games. I've been a part of a lot of them over the years. I've been very close to winning those Power 4 games; I've never broke through, but we've been in those games and played tight games with those guys."

There is still an open quarterback competition in Conway, Arkansas, between sophomore transfers Walker White and Donovyn Omolo. Regardless of who wins the job, the Bears will face one of their most difficult tests of the season when they travel to Doak Campbell Stadium.

"This one means a little more. Mike Norvell, head coach at Florida State, was my college teammate. We were roommates for a summer," Brown continued. "One of my best friends in this coaching profession," Brown continued. "So to get the opportunity to coach across the way from Mike is a big deal."

Norvell’s Impact at Central Arkansas Extends Beyond the Field

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell’s connection to Central Arkansas helped add another layer to a matchup that will provide the Bears with a significant financial guarantee.

The game itself will give $450,000 to the Bears' program, but Brown also pointed to the FSU coach’s continued support of his alma mater and its players.

"And coach Norvell gives back to our program, does a significant role in that, as far as giving back to our nutrition program and a lot of things that we have for our players," Brown said. "So what an honor it is to get to go to Tallahassee, play a former alum, a good friend of mine, and compete against him."

The Norvell Nutrition Center opened in 2016 and provides Central Arkansas athletes with convenient access to food and nutritional resources around training and competition. The facility was named in recognition of a contribution from Norvell and his wife, Maria, to support the school’s student-athletes.

The Florida State head coach finished his playing career at Central Arkansas as the program’s all-time leader with 213 receptions, totaling 2,611 receiving yards before being inducted into the UCA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Norvell also began his coaching career at Central Arkansas, serving as a graduate assistant in 2006 before joining Tulsa’s staff the following year.

FSU and Central Arkansas have never played each other in football, and Saturday, September 26, will be the first time the two programs meet on the gridiron.

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