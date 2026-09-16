FSU Football's Mike Norvell Responds to Moving-Truck Rumors Amid Uncertainty

Mike Norvell laughed when a question about moving trucks at his house came up during Wednesday’s media availability.

For FSU fans, speculation about a coach’s departure has a familiar backdrop. In December of 2017, a photo of a discarded Christmas tree outside former head coach Jimbo Fisher’s home went viral as Fisher prepared to leave for Texas A&M. That photo became a symbol of his unexpected exit.

Fisher later explained that the tree was broken and had been replaced, but the image had already become part of Florida State’s coaching-change lore.

Norvell was asked about online speculation suggesting he was packing up ahead of a potential firing. His initial response was surprise.

Norvell Responds to Speculation

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches the replay. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The viral social media posts began on Tuesday, when an alleged moving truck was spotted in front of his house. Someone took a video, and as usual, the Florida State fan base went viral for it.

“About what at my house?” Norvell asked before the reporter clarified. “Oh, that’s awesome. … I don’t look a whole lot online.”

He said the outside noise doesn't change where he directs his attention and explained that his priority is showing up for the players and maintaining amid the noise surrounding the program.

“All of our focus is on the team, and that’s where I live,” Norvell continued. “There can be plenty of speculation. There can be plenty of things that are out there.”

Florida State's recent firing of Athletic Director Michael Alford without cause only fueled the online rumor mill as Norvell's seat is widely believed to be one of the hottest in college football.

Norvell Acknowledged Disappointing Results

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches his team as they try to score. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The seventh-year head coach acknowledged that Florida State’s results have fallen short of expectations. Florida State has had back-to-back losing seasons and is 0-1 in conference play this year.

“There have been disappointing results,” Norvell continued. “And I’ve never sat here and tried to make an excuse, not once since I’ve been here, to say, ‘Oh, well, let me tell you why.' I don’t do that.”

The Seminoles are facing their first true road game on Saturday as heavy underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Norvell knows that coaching is a results-oriented business, and he hasn't forgotten that.

"Our results have not been as good as what we want them to be,” Norvell said. “But I believe in the process. I believe in the work. I believe in the players I get to coach, and we get to go be better.”

As for the speculation surrounding his future, he said he has no interest in seeking it out.

“I’m not searching for it, not looking for it... But, you know, it’s always going to be there.”

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