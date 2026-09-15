FSU Football's Mike Norvell Addresses Michael Alford Firing

The Florida State Seminoles dropped the first domino in a series of moves that are probably on the way this year, firing longtime athletic director Michael Alford.

Florida State originally hired Alford in December 2021. He oversaw historic renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium and helped bring the vision of a football-only facility to life.

READ MORE: Michael Alford Breaks Silence on FSU Firing With Statement to Seminoles

However, Alford didnt come without his faults, as his stance on a revenue-sharing cap ended up becoming outdated ideas.

With Norvell taking the stand for his weekly press conference, the seventh-year head coach addressed the move.

Mike Norvell Grateful For Time With Michael Alford

Former Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford gives brief remarks about Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton following his final home game before retirement on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Norvell began his availability by thanking Alford for their time together at Florida State.

Alford played a big role in inking Norvell to an eight-year extension that averages over $10 million annually following a 13-1 finish in 2023. The Seminoles won the ACC Championship but were snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

"First off, with the news of today, definitely wanted to start off just thanking Michael Alford and Laura, for all the work and the time that we got to spend together over these last few years. Two of the best people I've had an opportunity to be around."

"They care for who they work with, cared for the student-athlete, coaches, definitely you're grateful for him and their family," Norvell added. "In today's age, it's a crazy world in college athletics. I definitely appreciate the relationships and the people that you get to do it with."

Senior Associate Athletics Director For Football, Bruce Warwick, will serve as Interim Athletic Director for the time being.

Norvell helped bring Warwick from the Los Angeles Rams to Tallahassee in 2022.

"I think Bruce is an incredible professional. He's been in the game for a long time, he's been in a variety of different roles in the National Football League. Your management, your areas of having to operate, been part of moving, helping move an entire organization," Norvell said. "His day to day within our building, obviously, is extensive and there's going to be some adaptation that we're gonna have to have in the time being."

"Bruce is a wonderful person, extremely hard worker. He does look at things with a great big picture perspective. He's been involved a lot with kind of our upper management within the athletic department, just as things have been over the last few years," Norvell continued. "I think Bruce will do a great job in that role. I know he'll put everything he has to the tasks that are in front of him."

Florida State returns to action against Alabama on Saturday, September 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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