The CLIMB Concludes: FSU Football Fires Mike Norvell During 7th Season

Mike Norvell shockingly made it through the loss to the Stanford Cardinal in October of 2025. Everyone thought he'd be packing his bags, but instead, athletic director Michael Alford and the program stood behind him.

Less than a year later, there is no one left in Norvell's corner. Florida State hasn't won a true road game since 2023, and is 10-22 overall dating back to 2024.

A lifeless 36-24 defeat to Clemson was Norvell's final game leading the program, but this has been over for a while.

It's all goes back to the meltdown on the West Coast, which was truly the point of no return.

Maybe it's a coincidence that Stanford has an unofficial mascot modeled after a tree. Then again, maybe it's fate.

READ MORE: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

After all, a Christmas tree thrown out on the curb was what pushed Florida State into this cycle nearly nine years ago, when the Seminoles had an ugly breakup with former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Nothing has gone quite right since then. Over the last eight years, Florida State has posted six losing seasons and is on pace for another one in 2026.

A once proud brand is inching closer and closer to irrelevance.

Even in 2023, the Seminoles went undefeated and won the ACC Championship. However, in a gut punch still felt to this day, Florida State was shockingly left out of the College Football Playoff.

FSU committed a massive extension to head coach Mike Norvell following that special campaign. Everything since then has been a tailspin out of control.

One of the worst seasons in program history. Nine straight ACC losses and over 390 days without a conference win. 14 straight neutral-site or true road game defeats. 1,000+ days without a victory outside of Tallahassee. No real stability or signs of direction in year seven.

On Sunday, Florida State pulled the plug on Mike Norvell, concluding the climb in Tallahassee. Norvell ends his time with the Seminoles with a 41-39 overall record, including 23-30 against ACC opponents.

Norvell went 10-22 over the past three seasons, losing 17 of his final 21 conference games.

Florida State's Drastic Drop-Off Is Baffling

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell raises the ACC Championship trophy with his players after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Just a few years ago, the Seminoles seemed to be on the right track. Florida State was improving year over year coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited in-person recruiting and scouting activities for Norvell and his staff shortly after he was hired.

In 2022, FSU took down LSU in New Orleans. The Seminoles did lose three straight games but responded by winning their final six outings, including victories over Miami, Florida, and Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Seminoles posted an undefeated regular season the following year. It was a thrilling campaign as Florida State had four double-digit comebacks, crawling back in road victories against Clemson and Florida. However, quarterback Jordan Travis went down late in the season.

Despite winning a conference championship, Florida State was left out of the final four-team College Football Playoff. The decision by the committee called Norvell's entire message into question. He hasn't been the same since.

Neither have the Seminoles.

FSU banked on the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2024, but nearly all of its acquisitions underperformed. That led to major changes along the coaching staff and roster. Truthfully, it probably would've marked the end for Norvell without the goodwill from the two prior seasons.

The early returns were positive in 2025. Florida State dominated Alabama in the season opener and handled East Texas A&M and Kent State in record blowouts.

It all crashed down after that. The Seminoles tasted adversity in the loss to Virginia, and weren't able to respond. After starting 3-0, FSU went 2-7 the rest of the way.

Florida State didn't look any better to begin 2026, barely showing up in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State. The Seminoles went on to be outclassed by SMU and Alabama, not appearing close to competing with two of the nation's best.

FSU fans even chanted, "fire Norvell" in masses while exiting from Doak Campbell Stadium on Labor Day.

While the Seminoles had an uncharacteristically good performance against Virginia, the continued road struggles are baffling. FSU has dropped 12 straight true road games outside of Tallahassee.

Norvell's 7th losing streak of 3+ games, combined with eight consecutive losses to rivals and plenty of other embarrassing defeats, was finally too much for the administration to swallow. With no clear path out of this hole and fan support dwindling, it was enough to force Florida State's hand.

Now, the Seminoles are on the hook.

Florida State Owes Norvell Massive Buyout

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

In January of 2024, Norvell signed a massive extension that tied him to Florida State through 2031 at an average of over $10 million per year. Following the disaster in 2024, Norvell took a $4.5 million pay cut for 2025.

Per the terms of the deal, Norvell will receive 85% of his base salary and supplemental pay for the remainder of the contract. That means his buyout will sit north of $46 million.

Norvell is also due back $3.75 million of the $4.5 million he donated to the Vision of Excellence campaign. In the seventh amendment to his contract in December 2024, Florida State agreed to repay the amount, decreasing by $750K each year through 2030-31.

Since the Seminoles fired him two years after the restructuring, they'll return a significant number of those funds.

Florida State has two options to pay the buyout; equal monthly installments over the remaining termination period or a lump-sum payment equal to the value of a stream of payments. The amount would be reduced by Norvell's annual gross cash salary guarantee at his new place of employment.

It's one of the largest buyouts of all time and just the first check the Seminoles will have to cash.

FSU will have to pay out the rest of Norvell's staff who don't stick with the program, along with all of the new faces coming in.

Get ready to break out the piggy bank.

READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog

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