FSU Football Newcomer Ranks Highly on Top 20 Transfer Running Backs List
Once again, the Florida State Seminoles reloaded with talent over the course of the offseason, a staple in the Mike Norvell era. The transfer portal has been friendly for those sporting garnet and gold throughout the years.
The most impactful transfer the team got was quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as the team needed someone to hold things down under center. Securing the Oregon State transfer allows for the Seminoles to further the young quarterback talent on the roster.
The team projects to have an incredible offense, though, and not only because of the Uiagalelei transfer. They added a few talents while also having young, developing skill players to help elevate the overall offense.
Transfer running back Roydell Williams is a huge addition to the Seminoles' running back room. While Lawrance Toafili will likely be the primary featured back, Williams is going to get a fair share of touches as Norvell has rotated plenty of backs in years past.
247Sports ranked the top 20 transfer running backs and broke down where each of the transfers landed. Williams was the No. 7-ranked running back in the transfer portal, and, of course, landed in Tallahassee.
"While Alabama saw a talent exodus after Nick Saban announced his retirement, Roydell Williams hit the transfer portal just before the legendary coach left the program. He said the Florida State program "has a different feel" from the Crimson Tide and projects to have a huge role in another Playoff-contending offense," 247Sports wrote. "Williams stood among Alabama's most impactful players last season with 111 carries for 560 yards and five touchdowns and started both the SEC Championship Game and CFP Semifinal."
Williams got at least six touches in every regular season game for the Crimson Tide a season ago, and even in the SEC Championship. He only saw double-digit touches in three games -- which will have him prepared to play for the Seminoles, who will also feature multiple running backs in the offense. He's a solid talent and will make an incredible impact as a veteran player.
