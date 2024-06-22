College Football Insider Predicts FSU Football At Top Of ACC For 2024 Season
The 2024 College Football season is quickly approaching, with Florida State's first game coming in Week "0" on Saturday, August 24, opening up conference play right away with a matchup against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland. The Seminoles will then travel home to face Boston College on Monday, September 2. All eyes will be on the 'Noles as as both contests will be shown on national television.
National football analyst Phil Steele recently released his College Football '24 magazine, dubbed by some experts as the 'College Football Bible,' and gave his preseason predictions for the upcoming year. Steele believes there is a three-way tie at the top of the ACC mountain, with FSU, Clemson, and Miami vying for an ACC Title.
The 'Noles will need to replace a lot of production after having ten players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. With stars like first-team All-ACC defensive end Jared Verse gone and Heisman finalist quarterback Jordan Travis now in the league, FSU will have to rely on the depth they've built under head coach Mike Norvell and his success in the transfer portal.
FSU faces Clemson early in October, but the Tigers start the season against Georgia, a team that walloped Florida State's depleted roster after most of the Seminoles who went 13-0 opted out of the 2023 Orange Bowl due to being snubbed from the College Football Playoff. The Florida State vs. Clemson game could likely decide which of the two teams will make the ACC Title Game, barring a rematch depending on how the season plays out.
The annual rivalry game against Miami is always a wildcard, with FSU clinching a close 27-20 win last November in Tallahassee. This year, Florida State will have to go on the road to face the Hurricanes in Coral Gables. While the game is in late October, both teams hit the NCAA Transfer Portal for a new quarterback, and how far they have progressed in their offenses could be a deciding factor. UM picked up Washington State transfer Cam Ward, and FSU landed DJ Uiagalelei out of Oregon State. Miami went 7-6 (3-5 ACC) in 2023. They upset Clemson last season, but it remains to be seen if head coach Mario Cristobal is gaining any traction entering year three at the helm.
