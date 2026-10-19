FSU Football's Ousmane Kromah Keeps His Spirits High Ahead of Surgery

The Florida State Seminoles got terrible news following Saturday's 43-35 double-overtime loss to Miami.

Star running back Ousmane Kromah will miss the remaining five games of the season due to a foot and ankle injury suffered during the game, and only added to the heartache FSU fans felt after the disappointing loss.

Despite the news, the sophomore running back appears to be in good spirits and ready to return to the field.

Kromah Upbeat Ahead of Surgery

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (32) warms up before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a video shared on social media before surgery following the injury, he was asked how he was feeling. The Florida State running back gave a brief but upbeat response.

“I’m wonderful. I’m ready to get this over with.”

Ousmane Kromah seems in good spirits heading into surgery.



“Let everybody know you okay.”



“I’m wonderful. I’m ready to get this sh*t over with.”



Warrior. 💪 pic.twitter.com/dFTeUgHe1e — TJ Salomone (@TJSalomone) October 18, 2026

Kromah suffered the injury on a run near Miami’s goal line in the second quarter. He tried to hop back to the Florida State sideline but fell to the turf, where medical personnel placed an air cast on his left leg before carting him off.

His mother later shared that the bones connecting his foot and ankle were fractured and dislocated, requiring surgery involving plates and screws. Kromah is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

"The bones connecting the foot and ankle are dislocated and fractured. To fix them, the doctors have to perform surgery and use metal plates and screws to hold the broken bones together until they heal. The hardware is temporary and will be removed once the bones have healed."

Kromah’s Breakout Season Cut Short

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kromah finishes his sophomore season with a team-leading 609 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 97 yards, bringing his seven-game production to 706 yards from scrimmage through seven games.

His ability to turn contact into yardage set him apart nationally. After Florida State beat Virginia, ESPN’s David Hale reported that Kromah led the FBS with 41 forced missed tackles on 81 carries, including 15 against the Cavaliers.

The sophomore had already surpassed the 408 rushing yards he accumulated as a freshman in 12 games, and his emergence gave Florida State an elite option in the backfield; his absence leaves the Seminoles without their leading rusher for the final five regular-season games.

Florida State has a BYE week before taking on Clemson.

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