FSU Football's Ousmane Kromah Leads the Entire Country in Huge Stat

Ashton Daniels’ record-setting performance grabbed much of the attention in Florida State’s 38-7 win over Virginia, but he wasn’t the only Seminole making life difficult for the Cavaliers.

Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah continued to show why bringing him down has become so challenging. According to ESPN’s David Hale, the Leesburg, Georgia, native leads the country in one key statistic.

Ousmane Kromah Leads the FBS in Forced Missed Tackles

Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) fights off a defender as he runs down the field. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kromah forced 15 missed tackles against Virginia last Saturday, bringing his season total to an FBS-leading 41 on just 81 carries. Virginia Tech's Michael Hawkins ranks second with 37, while Duke's Nate Sheppard and Georgia Tech's Justice Haynes are tied for third with 33.

Ousmane Kromah had 15 forced missed tackles vs. Virginia. He's got an FBS-best 41 on the year on just 81 carries.

2. Michael Hawkins, 37

3. Nate Sheppard, 33

3. Justice Haynes, 33

5. Fame Ijeboi, 32

5. Adam Mohammed, 32

7. Jaheim White, 31

8. Wayshawn Parker, 30 — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 6, 2026

Trey Benson set PFF College’s single-season record in 2022 by forcing 0.51 missed tackles per rushing attempt. FSU legend Dalvin Cook also set a record with 56 forced missed tackles in 2015.

Kromah finished Saturday’s win with 80 rushing yards on 17 attempts, helping Florida State pile up 281 yards on the ground.

The sophomore fell just 14 yards shy of his third 100-yard rushing game of the season against Central Arkansas, finishing with 86 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry and added a 19-yard reception for 105 yards from scrimmage.

Kromah has an overall offensive grade of 87.3 according to Pro Football Focus in 2026.

Kromah’s Ability to Create Plays

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) juggles a pass during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, one of Kromah's most important plays came when the Seminoles were backed up near their own goal line. FSU needed a third-down conversion, and Kromah delivered.

Just starting to scratch the surface at how physical of a runner he can be https://t.co/NULWo5NY3m — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) October 6, 2026

The play kept alive a 98-yard touchdown drive that tied the game

“Oh man, it’s huge. That’s what you want. You want your playmakers to be playmakers all the time. [Ousmane], this season, he’s been that for us every week. No matter who we’ve played, he’s a guy that showed up and has the ability to create plays,” offensive coordinator Tim Harris said after Tuesday's practice.

Continuing to help FSU find its footing in the run game, the sophomore has a chance to make a similar impact in another key ACC road matchup.

Kromah’s next opportunity comes this Friday when the Seminoles travel to Louisville, Kentucky and look to extend their mark on the conference.

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