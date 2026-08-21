FSU Football Post-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Offense

The Florida State Seminoles put the finishing touches on the preseason on Thursday. Moving forward, the focus is fully on New Mexico State.

Florida State will release its first depth chart of the fall to begin next week. There are still a few positions on offense that might be up for grabs.

READ MORE: Two Florida State Standouts Crack College Football's Top 150 Players

NoleGameday took a stab at projecting the two-deep on offense coming out of fall camp. There are a couple of changes compared to four weeks ago.

Quarterback:

The Florida State Seminole Ashton Daniels (14) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Ashton Daniels, RS Sr.

2. Kevin Sperry, So. OR Malachi Marshall, Jr.

Ashton Daniels obviously leads the room to begin the season. He's been spoken very highly of by players and coaches.

Behind Daniels, a QB2 battle has emerged between Kevin Sperry and Malachi Marshall. Despite just enrolling this summer, Marshall is legitimately pushing Sperry for the job.

Though Sperry has more experience running the offense, turnover woes and inconsistency continued into fall camp. With so much upside and the 5-for-5 rule meaning the Seminoles don't need to rush to redshirt Marshall, don't be surprised if he's first off the bench next Saturday.

Running Back:

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS Jr. OR Tre Wisner

It feels like Ousmane Kromah has run away, literally, with the starting job over the last month. He's been one of Florida State's top performers this preseason, consistently brought up by Mike Norvell, Kam Martin, and players on the team.

Kromah appears primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Samuel Singleton Jr. has remained steady. He'll be another key piece in the running back.

Tre Wisner is the wild card. Our projected starter coming into camp, he was banged up during the middle portion, missing both scrimmages. However, Wisner is getting healthier as the season approaches, which is a good sign for the room.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, RS Fr.

Robinson is obviously locked in as a starter. He stepped up in all aspects this preseason.

The players behind Robinson are where this thing gets interesting. Tae'Shaun Gelsey emerged as a legitimate option, and Teriq Mallory is still waiting in the wings. Gelsey might have the edge right now.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, RS So.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

No changes here compared to our initial depth chart. Danzy holds down a starting spot for the second straight year, and Carter is a true freshman who should play a lot.

Carter has the versatility to contribute at all of Florida State's wide receiver positions.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr. OR Jayvan Boggs

The battle in the slot rages on with Jayvan Boggs working back to full strength. Boggs missed most of the spring, all of the summer, and the majority of the preseason. Regardless, he's got more experience.

Lopez, on the other hand, is someone who has impressed the coaching staff since transitioning from basketball. He came down with plenty of highlight-reel catches in fall camp.

It wouldn't shock us if either player starts so an OR on the depth chart is nearly a certainty.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

2. Chase Loftin, RS Fr.

3. Xavier Tiller, Fr.

We still don't really feel great about the tight end room ahead of the beginning of the season.

Regardless, Riles and Thomas will probably split the majority of the snaps, at least to start things off. It would be better for the future of the position if Chase Loftin and Xavier Tiller push for playing time as the fall progresses.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, RS SR.

2. Jonathan Daniels, RS So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre' Otto, RS Jr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RS Jr.

2. Chavez Thompson, RS Fr.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, RS Sr.

2. Bowling

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, RS Jr.

2. Pabst

The starting five is relatively set. The only question mark right now is whether Andre' Otto can hold off Paul Bowling for one of the starting guard spots. Otto was banged up recently and missed some time, opening a window for Bowling to catch the coaching staff's attention.

It's a positive that the unit has remained relatively healthy this offseason. Despite the lack of proven P4 players, this group got an opportunity to build chemistry and work together consistently in practice, which wasn't the case last year.

Outside of the starters (and Bowling), Florida State believes Chavez Thompson, Jon Daniels, and Sean Poret are capable enough to attain roles in the two-deep.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.