Florida State Star Earns Major Recognition Ahead Of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles are nearly done with the preseason. In less than two weeks, the Seminoles will be kicking off against New Mexico State in Doak Campbell Stadium.

There are still plenty of questions for this team to answer. Florida State retooled its roster, bringing in over 60 new faces and putting players into positions they've never been in before.

READ MORE: FSU Football May Have Struck Gold With Prized LB Addition

While there are a lot of positive vibes coming out of Tallahassee during fall camp, Florida State will ultimately be defined by what it does on game days.

Luckily for the Seminoles, they've got at least one proven weapon to rely on.

FSU WR Duce Robinson Among College Football's Most Important Players

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson hosts a charity event at The Pickle Pad to benefit Special Olympics Florida on Thursday, July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this month, ESPN's Bill Connelly identified the 40 most important players in college football ahead of the 2026 season.

Florida State star Duce Robinson made the cut, slotting in at No. 30 overall. Robinson was the ninth wide receiver on the list.

The senior pass-catcher turned down the NFL to suit up for the Seminoles for one more year. He's expected to be a focal point on offense.

"FSU has major ACC spoiler potential in 2026 thanks to a schedule featuring Miami, SMU, Clemson, and Louisville," Connelly wrote. "And if the new Ashton Daniels-to-Robinson connection is strong, the Noles might have some sleeper contender potential as well."

"Despite QB limitations, 6-foot-6 Robinson gained 1,081 receiving yards and averaged 2.9 yards per route in 2025, and Daniels is a more prototypical passer than last year's starter, Tommy Castellanos," Connelly added.

Robinson wasted no time forming a connection with starting quarterback Ashton Daniels. He was a voice of the team a season ago but has taken on an even greater leadership role. Robinson's work ethic and attitude appear to be trickling down to the rest of the Seminoles.

In 2025, Robinson spearheaded Florida State's passing attack, recording 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and 6 touchdowns. He ranked top 10 in the FBS in receiving yards during the regular season and was the first Seminole to cross the 1,000-yard mark in six years.

Following his breakout campaign, Robinson was named first-team All-ACC and a third-team All-American. He also finished as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the top wide receiver in the sport.

Florida State and Robinson kick off the 2026 campaign against New Mexico State on August 29.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.