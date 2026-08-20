Two Florida State Standouts Crack College Football's Top 150 Players

The college football season is officially right around the corner.

The Florida State Seminoles are nine days from kicking off against New Mexico State. Before you know it, you'll be surrounded by Seminole fans bellowing the Warchant in Doak Campbell Stadium.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman Duo Gaining National Attention Before 2026 Season

A new season is a time for optimism, even if things haven't gone great in Tallahassee over the last two years.

Florida State is in a position to potentially surprise people with head coach Mike Norvell on the hot seat. There is still some star talent on the roster.

Two Seminoles Named Top-150 Players In College Football

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson hosts a charity event at The Pickle Pad to benefit Special Olympics Florida on Thursday, July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer, two of the top-150 players in college football reside with the Seminoles leading up to the 2026 season.

Star wide receiver Duce Robinson came in at No. 29 overall, making him the fourth-highest pass-catcher behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (No. 1), Miami's Malachi Toney (No. 4), and Texas' Cam Coleman (No. 12).

Robinson's proven ability means opposing defenses will have him near the top of their scouting report each week.

"Few receivers present a tougher matchup than Robinson. His size, catch radius, and ball skills make him a nightmare in contested-catch situations, while his long speed is better than many realize," Brockermeyer wrote. "Robinson led the ACC with nearly 1,100 receiving yards while averaging 19 yards per catch."

"With Florida State lacking proven firepower around him, expect opposing defenses to make slowing Robinson their top priority every week," Brockermeyer added.

Sophomore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir also made the cut, slotting in at No. 132. He was one of nine defensive tackles on the list.

Desir earned Freshman All-American honors last season, stepping into a critical role despite arriving at Florida State as a three-star recruit. He's someone the Seminoles are relying on to be even better this fall.

"Desir was one of the few bright spots on a disappointing Florida State defense, combining twitch and power to disrupt opposing offenses. He finished with 6.5 sacks and 18 hurries and should take on an even bigger role following Darrell Jackson Jr.'s departure.

"Desir has the length and athleticism to thrive on stunts and games and has the traits to become one of the ACC's top interior defenders."

Robinson and Desir are two of Florida State's biggest leaders on their respective sides of the ball.

Keep an eye out for them when the Seminoles take on New Mexico State on August 29.

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