FSU Football Potential Starting RB Working His Way Back During Fall Camp

Florida State continues to work through fall camp with one of its most experienced running backs working his way back into the rotation.

Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner has missed practice time but is “getting back in the fold” as the Seminoles prepare for their season opener against New Mexico State.

Wisner began fall camp alongside Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton Jr. before missing practice time due to an undisclosed injury.

Wisner Working Back After Missing Both Scrimmages

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) makes a catch over Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisner was held out of Florida State’s first scrimmage with what Harris described as “something minor” before missing the Seminoles’ second scrimmage five days later. Norvell said afterward that Wisner was out but expected him back “shortly.”

During his latest availability, Harris indicated that Wisner’s absence extended beyond the scrimmages but said the veteran is progressing toward a return.

“The guys have done a really good job at the start of camp. Just Ousmane (Kromah), Sam (Singleton), and Tre (Wisner), they got off to a really good start in camp and pushed each other really well," Harris said after Saturday's practice. "You’ve seen good things from all of them. Tre missed a practice or two in there, but he’s working himself back to getting back in the fold. But overall, the group as a whole, we feel really good about, and those three guys are leading it.”

Experience Should Ease Wisner’s Return

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every missed practice represents a lost opportunity; however, Harris does not believe Wisner will face a significant adjustment once he returns to full speed.

The veteran spent three seasons at Texas and previously played in an offense that required him to handle many of the same responsibilities.

While there hasn't been a timetable publicly set for his return, offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr., didn't seem too worried about the time he's missed.

“Tre’s done a good job. When a guy has the experience that he has, he doesn’t have a whole lot of ground to make up from an offensive standpoint," Harris continued. "He’s come from an offense that asked him to do similar things, so it’s not a big learning curve for him when it comes to that.”

As the Seminoles continue to push through the dog days of fall camp, Wisner’s experience should help him pick up where he left off quickly once he is fully available.

The ’Noles will return to the field on Monday, Aug. 17, for their 16th practice of the preseason.

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