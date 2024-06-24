FSU Football Projected Strong 2024 Season Despite 'Questions' About Roster
The football scene in Tallahassee will look quite different in 2024, but not necessarily for the worse.
Building off a perfect regular season and ACC Championship victory in 2023, replicating the success from a season ago will be quite difficult for the Florida State Seminoles. Putting together an incredible campaign won't be the most challenging thing, though.
Mike Norvell has crushed the transfer portal since arriving as the Seminoles' head coach, quickly adapting to the everchanging scene that is college football. With the team's 2023 roster seeing plenty of turnover this offseason -- thanks to the 2024 NFL Draft -- Florida State had to reload the roster, which Norvell was able to do.
His ability to not only snag talents out of the portal but translate that to success on the field has been crucial in Norvell turning Florida State back to a prominent college football program. For that reason, the Seminoles are highly regarded heading into the 2024 college football season.
READ MORE: FSU Football Newcomer Ranks Highly on Top 20 Transfer Running Backs List
247Sports' Grant Hughes took a look at the entirety of the ACC, breaking down each program's final records and looking at wins and losses on the season. He projected the Seminoles to go 11-1 with a lone loss coming at the hands of Notre Dame.
"Florida State finished the regular season undefeated last season and is a threat to do the same in 2024. However, Seminoles fans shouldn't discount the home game against Clemson and the trip to Miami," Hughes wrote. "We've got some questions about the Seminoles' roster after losing Jordan Travis and a handful of other talent to the NFL, but Mike Norvell's crew is the favorite for a second straight ACC Championship."
Finishing conference play with an 8-0 record, regardless of the result in the ACC Championship game, should earn Florida State a bid into the 12-team College Football Playoffs. With a potential loss to a program like Notre Dame, the Seminoles will still be in a position to compete for a national title.
With key additions through the portal and rising talent from Norvell's past recruiting classes, Florida State should be able to avoid a big step backward and will be a solid program to start the new season.
READ MORE: FSU Football vs. Clemson Rivalry Named Top College Football Revenge Game in 2024
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok