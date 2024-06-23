FSU Football vs. Clemson Rivalry Named Top College Football Revenge Game in 2024
College football rivalries have been in existence since the sport began in the late 19th century, giving fans and players something extra to cheer and play for, and building camaraderie and competition. The Florida State Seminoles are no stranger to the long-tenured tradition and have developed multiple feuds throughout the conference and the state.
FSU and Clemson’s battle for the top of the ACC goes back to the 1970s when the Seminoles handed them their first loss in the series. Florida State currently holds the edge with 21 wins to 15 losses, with the most recent win being in 2023 when the ‘Noles traveled to South Carolina and beat the Tigers, handing them their first home loss since 2014.
Clemson will get a shot at retribution when they travel to Tallahassee, FL to take on FSU in October. 247Sports recently released a list of their top revenge games heading into 2024 and the rivalry matchup made the cut.
Florida State handed Clemson just its second home loss since 2014 last season with a stunning overtime win. Now, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers get an opportunity at revenge as they visit Tallahassee in early October. The Seminoles have dominated ACC opponents in recent years, winning 13-straight against conference opponents. Ironically enough, their last ACC loss came at home against Clemson in October 2022. This matchup in 2024 has an added component to stoke the rivalry as Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei faces his former team after transferring out in December 2022. If Clemson wants to reclaim the ACC in 2024, a win against Florida State might be necessary.- Cody Nagel, 247Sports
There will be some added drama with the addition of Uiagalelei as he played for the Clemson Tigers the last time they travelled to Tallahassee and beat the 'Noles. The Tigers moved on from Uiagalelei for now quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik has struggled at times and they will be needing to replace running back Will Shipley who went in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the ’Noles lead the series, they’ve only won three of the last seven matchups and will need to replace the 10 players they lost to the NFL Draft, including wide receiver Keon Coleman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime last year.
