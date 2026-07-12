FSU Football Announcer Speaks Out Following Dismissal

Former Florida State public address announcer Woody Hayes is speaking publicly for the first time since learning he would no longer serve as the longtime PA announcer of Doak Campbell Stadium.

In an interview with WCTV's Alison Posey, Hayes said he was "deeply hurt" and "blindsided" by Florida State's decision to replace him after 17 seasons.

Woody Hayes Says He Was Blindsided By The Decision

Sep 14, 2013; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles mascot Chief Osceola during the first half of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It started out with this phone call doesn’t bring good news, and as soon as that statement was made I knew exactly what was about to happen.”

There appears to be more to the story surrounding Florida State's decision to move on from the longtime announcer. Hayes described the experience as abrupt and hurtful, telling Posey that he was met with few answers about the decision.

“I tried to get more answers than what I got, and I was met with, ’We’re going in a new direction,'” Hayes told WCTV. “I brought up another subject. We’re going in a new direction. I’m more than happy to take constructive criticism, but I’ve received nothing like that.”

Hayes compared the experience to the end of a relationship, saying the decision came with little warning and left him struggling to process what had happened. Florida State has not publicly explained the reasoning behind the move and, to date, has declined to comment, per WCTV.

"The finality of it was so fast and so abrupt. I still don’t know what to say.”

Florida State Has Not Publicly Explained the Decision

Oct 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade watch as the team come out of the tunnel before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Florida State has not publicly explained why it decided to move in a different direction after the 17-year connection.

While Hayes said he intends to remain professional, he acknowledged the move has changed how he views his future with the University. He admitted he'll likely be looking over his shoulder during basketball season, uncertain whether his role with the men's and women's programs could also come to an end.

Hayes has been the announcer for Florida State University’s men’s and women’s basketball games for the past 26 years. While he remains in that role, he acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding his departure from football have created uncertainty surrounding both basketball programs.

"I’m always going to be professional in what I do, but awkward is probably a good word,” he said. “Probably looking over my shoulder wondering if the hammer will fall on basketball too.”

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