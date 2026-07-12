Florida State's Recruiting Efforts Take Another Big Hit

The Florida State Seminoles have seen strong returns on the recruiting trail since the middle of May, bulking up their #Tribe27 class.

The additions included a few blue-chip prospects such as four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, four-star wide receiver Sean Green, four-star running back Jayden Miles, and four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking

With that being said, Florida State is lacking at one of the most important positions in the sport. The Seminoles have failed to land a single offensive lineman in the recruiting cycle.

That's not something you can overlook, as FSU's production in the trenches has lacked for over a decade. Position coach Herb Hand put together a successful season by starting five transfers a year ago.

History tells us that method is unsustainable, making it pretty important for the Seminoles to get developmental prospects in the building that they can mold over the coming years.

Florida State will have to keep looking for now.

Four-Star OL DaJohn Yarborough Chooses Cal Over Florida State

DaJohn Yarborough/Twitter

On Saturday, four-star interior offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough announced his commitment to Cal. Yarborough chose the Golden Bears over Florida State, Washington, and Mississippi State.

Florida State and Cal were considered the two primary contenders going into the weekend. Ultimately, Yarborough will remain on the West Coast, much to the dismay of the Seminoles.

Yarborough was one of Florida State's top options up front. Plus, he was really the only offensive lineman that the Seminoles had any traction with.

To make matters even worse and to highlight the issue at hand, Florida State only hosted a single offensive lineman for an official visit this summer. That prospect just picked Cal.

Hand did put effort into this recruitment. The Seminoles offered Yarborough over a year ago. Hand even went out to Arizona in May to spend time with Yarborough and got the massive recruit to campus multiple times.

It just wasn't enough to beat out the Golden Bears.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 426 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 9 recruit in Arizona in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

This isn't the first time that Florida State has lost a recruit to a California program this summer. Three-star athlete Marquis Fennell picked Stanford over the Seminoles last month.

There's no real telling where Florida State goes from here. The Seminoles did offer international offensive tackle Oscar Webersink, who appears to be trending to Penn State.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have Along The Offensive Line For The 2026 Season?

Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior

Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior

Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Junior

Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior

Steven Moore, Junior

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore

Paul Bowling, Sophomore

Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman

Chastan Brown, Redshirt Freshman

Sandman Thompson, Redshirt Freshman

Jakobe Green, Freshman

Michael Ionata, Freshman

Luke Francis, Freshman

Steven Pickard, Freshman

Nikau Hepi, Freshman

Donald Akhibi, Freshman

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