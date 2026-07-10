Florida State Misses On Tight End Target To SEC Program

The Florida State Seminoles found some footing on the recruiting trail last month.

There will be more opportunities for the Seminoles to expand #Tribe27 during July, even with the activity starting to slow down ahead of fall camp.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking

Based on the way Florida State has operated, the program is making it clear that it wants to sign two tight ends in this recruiting cycle.

The Seminoles don't have many options remaining to add around three-star tight end Connor Winn, who chose FSU just over a year ago.

That board is growing even thinner.

Three-Star Tight End Chooses Ole Miss Over Florida State

Colton Johnson/IG

On Thursday, three-star tight end Colton Johnson announced his commitment. Johnson had been moving towards a decision over the last few weeks and finally felt comfortable making that news public.

Johnson pledged to Ole Miss, picking the Rebels over Florida State, Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, and Purdue.

This is disappointing news for the Seminoles as Johnson was really the only uncommitted tight end that the coaching staff had much traction with. Florida State did watch international prospect Elias Wilson go through a workout last month, but hasn't extended an offer just yet.

Florida State turned up the heat on Johnson back in January, joining his recruitment while he was in town for a junior day. He officially visited Tallahassee on June 12 and also saw his other finalists.

During his junior season at Upperman High School, Johnson recorded 37 receptions for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 633 overall prospect, the No. 34 TE, and the No. 28 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.