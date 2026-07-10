Florida State Misses On Tight End Target To SEC Program
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The Florida State Seminoles found some footing on the recruiting trail last month.
There will be more opportunities for the Seminoles to expand #Tribe27 during July, even with the activity starting to slow down ahead of fall camp.
READ MORE: FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels Just Received a Brutal Ranking
Based on the way Florida State has operated, the program is making it clear that it wants to sign two tight ends in this recruiting cycle.
The Seminoles don't have many options remaining to add around three-star tight end Connor Winn, who chose FSU just over a year ago.
That board is growing even thinner.
Three-Star Tight End Chooses Ole Miss Over Florida State
On Thursday, three-star tight end Colton Johnson announced his commitment. Johnson had been moving towards a decision over the last few weeks and finally felt comfortable making that news public.
Johnson pledged to Ole Miss, picking the Rebels over Florida State, Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina, and Purdue.
This is disappointing news for the Seminoles as Johnson was really the only uncommitted tight end that the coaching staff had much traction with. Florida State did watch international prospect Elias Wilson go through a workout last month, but hasn't extended an offer just yet.
Florida State turned up the heat on Johnson back in January, joining his recruitment while he was in town for a junior day. He officially visited Tallahassee on June 12 and also saw his other finalists.
During his junior season at Upperman High School, Johnson recorded 37 receptions for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 633 overall prospect, the No. 34 TE, and the No. 28 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 59 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty
Four-Star RB Jayden Miles
Four-Star WR Sean Green
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.
Four-Star LB Jernard Albright
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III
Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?
Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior
Desirrio Riles, Senior
Landen Thomas, Junior
Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman
Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman
Xavier Tiller, Freshman
Corbyn Fordham, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG