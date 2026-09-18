FSU Football Reportedly Exploring Potential Jimbo Fisher Return

Could Jimbo Fisher return to Florida State?

Many questions have surrounded the Florida State fanbase about the program's future, head coach Mike Norvell's tenure at the helm, and his potential successor if the university decides to move on.

A report from The Athletic has put that possibility into the conversation surrounding Mike Norvell’s future.

According to the outlet, industry sources said FSU leadership is exploring a potential reunion with Fisher, who also wants to return to coaching. The report raises the prospect of the Seminoles turning to the coach who led them to the 2013 national championship.

A Reunion With Jimbo Fisher

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; The Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher yells as the Miami Hurricanes defeat the Florida State Seminoles 24-20 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the report, Fisher wants to return to Florida State, and sources say FSU leadership is looking into the possibility.

“One interesting development we’ve heard recently is the prospect of former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher returning to take over the program,” Bruce Feldman wrote. “Industry sources told The Athletic that FSU brass is looking into the possibility.”

Fisher went 83-23 in eight seasons with the Seminoles. His tenure included the 2013 national championship before he left for Texas A&M.

His potential return has also raised questions about how Fisher would adapt in the new era of college football.

"Jimbo’s rosters didn’t stink,” Industry sources told Athletic. “His ability to adapt to modern football is what caught up with him.”

Making the Finances Make Sense

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches as players put in work during practice with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Replacing Norvell would come with a substantial price tag. The Athletic puts his potential buyout near $50 million, with the cost of hiring another coaching staff and potentially buying out a replacement coach adding to that expense.

Fisher’s financial position following his Texas A&M buyout could make a reunion worth it by letting the university redirect resources toward its roster, which favors an administration that has presumably struggled to keep up in the NIL era.

“The traditional measures of hiring coaches are different now in college football,” another source told The Athletic. “It could be a good lens of where FSU is now and where they need to go. You’d have a good shot at them retaining the guys that they like. It’s gonna be interesting.”

Fisher has previously said his financial security would not keep him from returning to coaching.

“I never got into coaching for money,” Fisher told Yahoo Sports in October 2025. “Well, I’m not going to get out of it because I’ve got money.”

For now, a Fisher reunion remains just a possibility. FSU President Richard McCullough publicly voiced support for Norvell after Michael Alford’s dismissal, saying, “Nobody wants to win more than Mike Norvell.”

Exploring an option does not mean Florida State has settled on its next move. Whether the reported interest in Fisher develops into anything more remains to be seen.

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