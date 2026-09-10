Mike Norvell Sounds Off on FSU Football's Offensive Struggles

The Florida State Seminoles created opportunities to beat SMU last Monday, but their offense struggled to capitalize in key situations.

Four takeaways produced just seven points, and even changes along the offensive line could not solve the execution issues that surfaced on the Seminoles’ final offensive possession.

With a chance to take the lead, FSU instead saw the drive unravel through a missed read, a well-defended screen, and a protection breakdown. It was a costly chain of events for an offense that struggled to produce.

Speaking during the bye week, head coach Mike Norvell broke down what went wrong.

A Missed Read, a Stuffed Screen and a Sack

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State needed a drive that could put it ahead. Instead, each snap brought another problem.

Norvell said the first play offered Daniels an opportunity to keep the ball, with the numbers outside working in FSU’s favor. The Seminoles had executed the play earlier in the game, but the quarterback’s decision this time left Norvell looking at a missed opportunity.

“Ashlynd wanted to have that one back, but those bang-bang decisions. I mean, two hats for two hats on the outside,” Norvell said. “But it’s part of it. That’s part of the areas of growth.”

A misdirection screen followed, but SMU closed down the play before the Seminoles could take advantage. By third down, the offense needed to recover from consecutive setbacks. A protection mistake instead produced a sack.

“And then, obviously, third down, we had a mistake in protection. That’s a critical, critical error that in no way can I sit here and say, ‘Well, oh, that’s a read, or that’s a this.’" Norvell continued. "I mean, you just get a sack in that situation. It’s tough.”

Norvell Defends The Playcalling

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell coaches his players as they warm up after a power outage delayed the game. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That possession went nowhere.

Norvell pushed back on the idea that the opening calls lacked aggression. In his mind, creating an explosive play did not require sending the ball deep downfield.

“The first two calls in my mind were aggressive calls,” Norvell said. “And, well, it’s not throwing the ball 40 yards down the field, but they were one of the heavy misdirections with it. I mean, they did a good job. They did a good job of playing it.”

FSU had also tried changing its offensive line during the game to help take some of the pressure off of Daniels.

Those adjustments didn't erase the frustration. Florida State generated four takeaways but produced only seven points from them, leaving points on the board in a game that remained within a score.

“At the end of the day, you either get it done or you don’t,” Norvell continued. “So, yes, you only get seven points off turnovers; that’s a failure when you have four turnovers. Now one of them was in the same essential drive.”

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