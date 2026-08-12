FSU Football to Retire Sebastian Janikowski’s No. 38 Jersey
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Sebastian Janikowski was never treated like an ordinary kicker during his time at Florida State, and, now, nearly three decades later, the university is making sure his legacy receives the same recognition as its most celebrated stars.
Florida State announced Wednesday that Janikowski’s No. 38 jersey will be retired during the Seminoles’ season opener against New Mexico State on Aug. 29.
The two-time Lou Groza Award winner will become the 13th player in program history to have his jersey or number retired.
Sebastian Janikowski Earns His Place Among FSU’s Legends
Extending well beyond his kicking power, Janikowski remains the only two-time winner of the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s top kicker, and helped the Seminoles complete a perfect 12-0 season capped by the 1999 national championship.
The Wałbrzych, Poland, native will join Deion Sanders (2), Jameis Winston (5), Peter Warrick (9), Derrick Brooks (10), Chris Weinke (16), Charlie Ward (17), Terrell Buckley (27), Fred Biletnikoff (25), Warrick Dunn (28), Ron Sellers (34), Ron Simmons (50) and Marvin Jones (55).
During his three seasons in Tallahassee, Florida, Janikowski connected on 66 of 83 field-goal attempts and all 126 of his extra-point attempts.
He finished his career with 324 points and 66 made field goals, ranking third in program history in both categories at the time of his departure.
Janikowski’s jersey retirement comes shortly after he was named to the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, marking his second consecutive year under consideration for induction.
He was also inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.
A Successful Path to the NFL
Janikowski's path continued when the Oakland Raiders selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, making him one of only five kickers ever chosen in the first round. No kicker has been selected in the first round since.
He spent 17 seasons on the field with the Raiders, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader with 1,913 points, 414 field goals, and 605 extra points.
His 63-yard field goal in 2011 also tied the NFL record at the time. Janikowski finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 before retiring after19 years in the league.
With a powerful left leg and a lengthy NFL career, Janikowski became one of the most recognizable specialists of his NFL generation.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III