FSU Football to Retire Sebastian Janikowski’s No. 38 Jersey

Sebastian Janikowski was never treated like an ordinary kicker during his time at Florida State, and, now, nearly three decades later, the university is making sure his legacy receives the same recognition as its most celebrated stars.

Florida State announced Wednesday that Janikowski’s No. 38 jersey will be retired during the Seminoles’ season opener against New Mexico State on Aug. 29.

The two-time Lou Groza Award winner will become the 13th player in program history to have his jersey or number retired.

Sebastian Janikowski Earns His Place Among FSU’s Legends

Sep 20, 1997; Clemson, SC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles kicker Sebastian Janikowski (38) kicking a field goal against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extending well beyond his kicking power, Janikowski remains the only two-time winner of the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s top kicker, and helped the Seminoles complete a perfect 12-0 season capped by the 1999 national championship.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝗴 🇵🇱



Sebastian Janikowski will have his ‘38’ jersey retired in the season opener on August 29



He will be the 13th Seminole with his jersey recognized



🔗 https://t.co/SEijvHhkb1#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/l9Q84d7e4L — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 12, 2026

The Wałbrzych, Poland, native will join Deion Sanders (2), Jameis Winston (5), Peter Warrick (9), Derrick Brooks (10), Chris Weinke (16), Charlie Ward (17), Terrell Buckley (27), Fred Biletnikoff (25), Warrick Dunn (28), Ron Sellers (34), Ron Simmons (50) and Marvin Jones (55).

During his three seasons in Tallahassee, Florida, Janikowski connected on 66 of 83 field-goal attempts and all 126 of his extra-point attempts.

He finished his career with 324 points and 66 made field goals, ranking third in program history in both categories at the time of his departure.

Janikowski’s jersey retirement comes shortly after he was named to the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, marking his second consecutive year under consideration for induction.

He was also inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

A Successful Path to the NFL

Jan 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Janikowski's path continued when the Oakland Raiders selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, making him one of only five kickers ever chosen in the first round. No kicker has been selected in the first round since.

He spent 17 seasons on the field with the Raiders, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader with 1,913 points, 414 field goals, and 605 extra points.

His 63-yard field goal in 2011 also tied the NFL record at the time. Janikowski finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 before retiring after19 years in the league.

With a powerful left leg and a lengthy NFL career, Janikowski became one of the most recognizable specialists of his NFL generation.

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