FSU Football's Improved Safety Depth Could Correct Costly 2025 Mistakes

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their first week of fall camp on Sunday after putting pads on last Friday.

Florida State’s safety rotation became a war of attrition last season, and safeties coach Evan Cooper believes his reluctance to trust the depth contributed to the problem.

With several returning players making noticeable strides, Cooper enters 2026 fall camp confident that he can distribute snaps without sacrificing the standard on the back end.

Cooper Owns Florida State’s Costly Rotation Problem

Nov 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (27) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU's lack of depth at the position last year led the Seminoles to lean heavily on their top players at the position, which initially gave Florida State its most trusted combo on the field. As the season progressed, the workload eventually took its toll.

“I think last year I played the guys too much because I didn’t trust the guys behind them,” Cooper said after Sunday's practice. “And as you watched as the year went on, it kind of wore down. That won’t be the case this year. We have a bunch of guys that could step in, and I don’t think it’ll be much of a drop-off.”

Now, entering his second season in Garnet and Gold, Cooper believes the growth behind his veteran starters has improved and will allow him to manage the rotation differently.

Returning Safeties Give FSU More Options

Ashlynd Barker - X.com

Rooted in the development he has witnessed, players like Ashlynd Barker and K.J. Kirkland have taken veteran roles, while newcomers have also turned heads.

“We don’t do nonchalant, and it’s mostly because of him,” Cooper said of Barker. “That’s the standard, and he holds the guys to that. Quite honestly, they all just kind of do that.”

And Kirkland has joined Barker as one of the room’s standout voices.

"Say K.J. with Ash,” Cooper continued “K.J. should not be an afterthought. KJ.. is doing a fantastic job of being a leader and stepping into a role and trying to make sure that everything is right.”

With Kirkland, Barker, and transfer Ma'Khi Jones turning heads, redshirt freshman Max Redmon, redshirt sophomore Jarvis Boatright, Jr., and senior Donny Hiebert also earned praise from Cooper.

“I am so pleased with Max Redmon,” Cooper said. “His leap from year one to spring, from spring to training camp, I’m very pleased with him. I can just see it. He’s free. He’s a guy that brings the energy. … Boatwright is a guy that’s stepping up. He had some struggles earlier in his career here. They’re just growing. … Donny is as smart as anybody in the room. So, we’ve got a lot of guys fighting for a lot of time.”

Florida State's first scrimmage on August 4 should provide the first real indication of which players Cooper can trust with more responsibility.

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