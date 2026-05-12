The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs home-and-home series was canceled in early May, with FSU's Athletic Director Michael Alford citing that both schools felt the series was untenable once the SEC and ACC both decided to go to nine-game conference schedules and the competitive pressures of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in an earlier press release by the university in May. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

The scope of the arena being discussed has now narrowed, as Alford, who took over as athletic director in January of 2022, discussed during the ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island, Fla, this past week.

Seven Cities Listed for Potential Neutral Site Showdown

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Per On3's Brett McMurphy, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, and Tampa are all in the running to host the game in 2028.

Florida State & Georgia will play a neutral site game in 2028, FSU AD Mike Alford said. 7 cities - Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando & Tampa - are in the running to host the game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2026

The last time the two teams met was in Miami, when No. 6 Georgia defeated No. 5 Florida State 63-3 on December 30, 2023.

Georgia’s 2028 schedule is set to include nine SEC matchups, in-state rival Georgia Tech, and a non-conference game against Florida State, with one remaining opening still to be finalized. FSU currently has nine conference games scheduled.

Looking ahead to 2027, the Bulldogs are scheduled for nine SEC contests, plus their annual rivalry game against Georgia Tech. Georgia still has two non-conference openings to fill on its slate. FSU's 2027 schedule looks similar, with eight conference games and its annual out-of-conference matchup against Florida currently being its only OOC regular-season game.

With the original home-and-home concept now off the table, both programs still appear motivated to preserve the matchup in some form. The neutral-site shift between Florida State and Georgia reflects a growing trend in college football as expanded conference schedules and College Football Playoff implications continue to reshape non-conference scheduling.

Florida State's Current 2028 Football Schedule

Nov. 25 vs. Florida (Home)

vs. Boston College (Home)

vs. Cal (Home)

vs. Clemson (Home)

vs. North Carolina (Home)

at Miami (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

at SMU (Dallas, Texas)

at Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.)

at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

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