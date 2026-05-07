FSU Football Teased With Big Ten Matchup in Surprising Bowl Projection

The Florida State Seminoles have aspirations of returning to the postseason in 2026 after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive years.

That won't necessarily be easy. Since the beginning of the 2024 campaign, the Seminoles are just 7-17 overall, including 0-10 in neutral site matchups and true road games.

READ MORE: FSU Football Opens as Slight Underdogs in 2026 ACC Opener

Head coach Mike Norvell has tried multiple things in an effort to get the program back on track. The Seminoles have retooled nearly their entire coaching staff over the last two years. Norvell even gave up play-calling duties to Gus Malzahn but will be running the offense again following the latter's unexpected retirement.

Florida State also rebuilt a large segment of its roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and prep ranks this offseason. With just 14 players returning who started at least two games in 2025, the Seminoles are facing a lot of questions.

The slate will provide some challenges as well. Eight of the teams on Florida State's schedule made bowl games last year. Alabama and Miami both advanced to the College Football Playoff, with the Hurricanes falling just short of winning it all.

Either way, a bowl appearance, at minimum, feels necessary for Norvell to survive in Tallahassee.

Florida State Projected To Make Bowl Game In 2026

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, On3's Brett McMurphy released his post-spring bowl projections.

At this stage, McMurphy believes that Florida State will qualify for the postseason. The analyst has the Seminoles facing the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Last season, the Clemson Tigers represented the ACC in the bowl game. The Tigers entered the contest with a 7-5 record, meaning Florida State would probably need to achieve a similar record. Clemson lost to Penn State, 22-10.

Minnesota went 8-5 and won the Rate Bowl in 2025. The Golden Gophers have made five consecutive postseason appearances as head coach P.J. Fleck prepares for his tenth season with the program.

Fleck is returning redshirt sophomore quarterback Drake Lindsey. During his first season as Minnesota's starter, Lindsey completed 249/386 passes for 2,382 yards with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Florida State opens its 2026 campaign against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.