Florida State Seminoles Football, Georgia Bulldogs Scrap Home-And-Home Series

Florida State and Georgia have mutually agreed to cancel the schools' home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The Seminoles and Bulldogs are now in discussion to play a neutral-site matchup soon.

"As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028," FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

READ MORE: FSU Football Teased With Big Ten Matchup in Surprising Bowl Projection

"We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done," Alford added. "Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward."

The Seminoles and Bulldogs haven't faced off since the 2023 Orange Bowl. That matchup came after Florida State became the first undefeated P4 conference champion to be snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

Georgia won the contest, 63-3, the largest margin of victory in Orange Bowl history. The Seminoles had a ton of players opt out ahead of the game, such as defensive end Jared Verse, wide receiver Keon Coleman, and running back Trey Benson, and were missing starting quarterback Jordan Travis due to an injury.

Florida State opens its 2026 campaign on August 29 at Doak Campbell Stadium against New Mexico State.

New Mexico State wasn't originally on the schedule, but Florida State and Notre Dame cancelled their matchup for this upcoming season. That's just the current age of college football we all live in.

*Portions of release per FSU Athletics

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

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