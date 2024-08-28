FSU Football Star Defensive End Named Part of Powerade's National Campaign
Last year, Former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse was making headlines on and off the field, one of which was a lucrative Name Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Powerade which brought on five of the best college football players across the country.
This year, the sports drink is launching another national ad campaign and it was announced on Wednesday, that Florida State redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton will be featured alongside Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson, USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and LSU Tigers quarterback Garret Nussmeir.
Payton, a 6'5'', 250-pound Miami, FL native started all 14 games last season opposite of Verse and is expected to take another step in his game in 2024. He tallied 44 tackles, 4.5 for loss with seven sacks, 10 pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles during the 2023 season leading the team in tackles for loss while tieing for sixth in the ACC.
The 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year will likely follow in former teammates Verse and Jermaine Johnson II's shoes and become one of the top prospects heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Both were drafted in the first round, with Verse going 19th overall to the LA Rams and now Pro-Bowler Johnson going to the New York Jets 26th overall.
Florida State is coming off a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland and is set to face off against the Boston College Eagles on Monday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.
