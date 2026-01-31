UNC vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 31

The UNC Tar Heels bounced back from a two-game losing streak by stringing together two straight wins, and now they have a great chance to extend that streak to three games on Saturday when they're a significant road favorite against Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games and are desperate to find some level of momentum in the ACC.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference matchup.

UNC vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UNC -10.5 (-102)

Georgia Tech +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

UNC -610

Georgia Tech +440

Total

OVER 156.5 (-115)

UNDER 156.5 (-105)

UNC vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31

Game Time: 2 pm ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

UNC Record: 16-4 (4-3 in ACC)

Georgia Tech Record: 11-10 (2-6 in ACC)

UNC vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

UNC is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 6-0 in UNC's last six games

The OVER is 9-1 in UNC's last 10 road games

Georgia Tech is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these teams

UNC vs. Georgia Tech Key Player to Watch

Caleb Wilson, F - UNC Tar Heels

Caleb Wilson has been dominant this season, averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He's also leading UNC in steals per game at 1.6 and blocks per game at 1.4. He dominates the interior whenever UNC takes the court, so Georgia Tech will have to find an answer for him on Saturday afternoon.

UNC vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick

Caleb Wilson is a nightmare for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets rarely shoot the three-ball, keeping the majority of their offense to the interior. If they want to do that against UNC, that means they need to have an answer for Wilson, who has continuously dominated the interior in every game for the Tar Heels this season. UNC ranks fifth in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 43.8% from down low.

Even with the stylistic advantage of UNC off to the side, the Tar Heels are generally the better shooting team, ranking 42nd in effective field goal percentage, while Georgia Tech ranks 209th.

I'll lay the points with UNC on Saturday.

Pick: UNC -10.5 (-102) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!