FSU Football DC Compares Virginia QB to Tim Tebow and That's Terrifying

Florida State’s defense faces a different kind of challenge when Virginia comes to Tallahassee on Saturday.

The Cavaliers want to run downhill, and quarterback Beau Pribula gives them another way to attack a defense that has struggled to hold up consistently against the run. Defensive coordinator Tony White reached for a name that Florida State fans will likely cringe at when he described the matchup on Monday, and it was a lofty comparison.

White Compared Beau Pribula to Tim Tebow

November 28, 2009; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) runs with the ball during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow terrorized the Seminoles from 2006-09. He led the Gators to a 4-0 run over that time span in the rivalry, accounting for 14 touchdowns and 668 passing yards.

He also won the Heisman in 2007.

White wasn't comparing Pribula's accomplishments to those of a Heisman Trophy winner, he was describing the problems the Missouri transfer will present to Florida State's defense which has struggled against the run this season.

Morris has already accounted for 918 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns through four games after replacing Chandler Morris, who led the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship Game last season.

“Chandler was more of a kind of like a Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield type,” White said. “This guy is more like a kind of like a Tim Tebow type, like a bigger guy who can run, maybe not as twitched-up.”

Virginia will enter Doak Campbell Stadium with a 3-1 (1-0 ACC) record and will look to extend its winning streak after toppling Delaware 42-3 last weekend.

Virginia’s Ground Game Presents a Test for FSU

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) rolls out to pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers have accumulated 771 rushing yards through four games, and Pribula has accounted for 125.

“This game is going to be a blue-collar, downhill [game],” White continued. “They want to rush the ball for 250, and we need to be able to take that away from them first and then make it a throw game... This guy can do the same things, but maybe not quite as explosive."

Alabama rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns against the Seminoles. Central Arkansas managed only 110 yards last week, but FSU’s 10 penalties gave the Bears seven first downs and helped them keep the ball for more than 39 minutes.

Pribula adds a threat that can turn a sound coverage play into a rushing gain. As White put it, “He can still rush for 100 yards on you like nothing if you let him.”

"So, again, what do they want to do? We’ll try to take that away and then try to make it a game where we can match up.”

Whether or not Pribula puts up Tebow numbers remains to be seen; however, the Seminoles are preparing for whatever Virginia has to throw at them this Saturday.

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