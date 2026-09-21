FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Kickoff Time Set, TV Channel Pending

The Florida State Seminoles are moving towards their third home game of the 2026 season, with a non-conference matchup against Central Arkansas coming up this weekend.

Following the matchup, the Seminoles will stick around in Doak Campbell Stadium to host the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, October 3.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Hot Start Fades In Loss To Alabama

Virginia is 2-1, but the program suffered its first defeat this past weekend, falling at home to West Virginia, 38-27. The Cavaliers previously defeated North Carolina State and Norfolk State.

The contest against Florida State will mark the first time that Virginia has hit the road this season.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 5 (October 3).

It'll be another afternoon matchup in Tallahassee.

When Will FSU-Virginia Kick Off?

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Virginia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 3. The television information is still being finalized. The contest could be shown on ESPN2 or the ACC Network, depending on how the upcoming week unfolds.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 15-5, including a 9-1 mark in Tallahassee. However, the Cavaliers have won four of the last seven meetings, including three of the last four.

Virginia holds a two-game winning streak against Florida State dating back to 2019.

The Cavaliers defeated the Seminoles in double overtime last season, prevailing 46-38 after Tommy Castellanos' fourth-down pass was intercepted in the end zone. Despite the loss, former tight end Randy Pittman Jr. became the third player in program history to accumulate a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Virginia's 46 points are the second-most points that any opponent has scored against Florida State since the beginning of 2025.

An improbable run resulted in Virginia making its first appearance in the ACC Championship game, though the program fell short to Duke. Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott retooled his squad over the offseason, tabbing Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula to run the offense.

In three games, Pribula has completed 42/58 passes for 514 yards with 7 touchdowns to 1 interception. He's added 25 rushes for 101 yards.

Virginia ends its four-game homestand against Delaware on Saturday, September 26, before traveling to Florida State. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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