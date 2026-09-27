FSU Football Opens As Slim Underdog Against Virginia Cavaliers

The Florida State Seminoles are diving headfirst into the bulk of their conference schedule. Only 1 of Florida State's first four games was against an ACC opponent.

That will change quickly beginning in October, as the Seminoles will play 7 straight conference games leading up to the regular-season finale against the Florida Gators.

One month into the 2026 season, Florida State has showcased a few positives, and plenty of negatives. The Seminoles need to get on the same page before next weekend, or the campaign might start coming apart at the seams like the last two years.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Update On Key FSU Football Injuries

On Saturday afternoon, Florida State will welcome the Virginia Cavaliers to Tallahassee. Virginia is making the trek to Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since 2014.

The Cavaliers defeated Delaware 42-3 last week, but recently suffered their first loss of the season, falling to West Virginia in Charlotte. Regardless, Virginia remains on the cusp of the top-25.

FSU Considered The Underdog Going Into UVA Game

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ma'Khi Jones (14) celebrates a defensvive stop during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to come up short against Virginia. The Seminoles opened as a +2.5 underdog on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 51.1 points. The Cavaliers are a -142 favorite on the MoneyLine, while FSU sits at +116.

The Seminoles are 1-3 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State, SMU, and Central Arkansas.

Florida State lost to Virginia in double overtime in 2025. The Seminoles trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, but reeled off 21 straight points to tie the game at halftime. Despite being outgained by nearly 75 yards, the Cavaliers were able to pull off a shocker after picking off Tommy Castellanos on FSU's final play.

FSU does hold a 9-1 advantage against Virginia in Tallahassee. The lone defeat came in 2011, when Florida State fell 14-13. The Cavaliers scored on the ground with about a minute remaining, and Dustin Hopkins missed a potential game-winning field goal. The Seminoles were held to 3 points in the second half.

Florida State and Virginia will match up on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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