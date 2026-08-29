FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For New Mexico State Game

The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening to open the 2026 campaign against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Seminoles are coming off an unsettling two years.

Last season, Florida State upset Alabama to kick things off, but went 4-7 the rest of the way and lost its final two games, falling short of qualifying for a bowl game.

For the second straight offseason, head coach Mike Norvell adjusted every part of the program, making changes to the roster, coaching staff, and other personnel.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions For FSU Football vs. New Mexico State

While this isn't expected to be a very competitive game, Florida State can start ironing out the wrinkles and get a feel for what this team could be before taking on SMU on Labor Day.

Either way, the Seminoles are guaranteed 12 opportunities, and they need to take advantage of everything in front of them.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against New Mexico State?

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the matchup against the Aggies, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are rolling with alternate uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants - in game one.

New Mexico State is set to suit up in white helmets, white jerseys, and black pants.

Florida State and New Mexico State will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW with Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, and Wes Bryant on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia Tech: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

North Carolina State: Alternate road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Florida: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

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