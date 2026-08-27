37-TD QB Visiting FSU Football This Season

The Florida State Seminoles will open their 2026 campaign in front of a rocking crowd in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

A decent number of recruits are expected to be amongst the attendees, both in the 2027 cycle and future classes.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Wants Fast, Physical, and Relentless FSU Football In Week 0

Florida State is staying diligent on the trail, with the program looking to consistently add talent from the prep ranks.

At quarterback, the Seminoles are already glancing ahead to #Tribe28, as Florida State ended its pursuits in #Tribe27 with the commitment of three-star signal-caller Logan Flaherty.

FSU will get a closer look at a West Coast product later this season.

Productive 2028 QB Chase Curren Visiting FSU

Chase Curren/IG

According to Rivals' Greg Biggins, three-star quarterback and 2028 prospect Chase Curren is expected to visit Florida State on Saturday, September 26. That's the same day the Seminoles will host Central Arkansas, a week after traveling to Tuscaloosa.

Curren picked up an offer from FSU back in 2024. However, the upcoming trip will be just his second to Tallahassee. He was previously on campus in the summer, working out and throwing for quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker.

Programs such as Stanford, Iowa, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Cal, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, and Arizona have extended scholarships to Curren this offseason.

Curren saw Minnesota in June, and he'll check out a game at Stanford before he makes his way to Florida State.

Standout Encino (Calif.) Crespi '28 QB Chase Curren isn't planning a ton of game-day visits this season but does have a pair locked in for each side of the country



Intel: https://t.co/JZgTgEYJ5y pic.twitter.com/qmbHCE7j56 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) August 25, 2026

During his sophomore season at Crespi High School, Curren completed 159/238 passes for 2,148 yards with 30 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also rushed 51 times for 247 yards and 7 more scores on the ground.

Curren tossed for 200+ yards in 5 games. He put up a season-high 16/21 passing for 240 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 49-20 victory against Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School on October 31.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 521 overall prospect, the No. 34 QB, and the No. 41 in California in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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