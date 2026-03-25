FSU Football Wide Receiver Opens Up About Quarterback Play During Spring

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles return one of their more intriguing young pass-catchers in 2026 as sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs enters his second year in Tallahassee with a new level of confidence. Appearing in eight games with four starts, he had nine receptions for 103 yards and a score, battling a nagging injury that hampered him for most of the season.

Now, with a full offseason to recover and four practices under his belt, Boggs feels healthier, more comfortable, and ready to compete for a bigger role in Florida State’s offense this spring.

Boggs Taking Pride in Healthy Offseason

FSU football's Jayvan Boggs walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6'1'', 210 pounds, Boggs was listed as a three-star prospect out of Cocoa, Florida. He was the No. 56 receiver in the country and the No. 49 player overall in the state and landed in Tallahassee with big expectations following a monster senior year.

Unfortunately, those expectations were stymied by multiple injuries, including collapsing on the field during last year's contest against NC State.

"Yeah, I'm feeling great. Like the best my body's felt," Boggs said to the media on Tuesday. "That's one thing I took pride in in the offseason, just going through that adversity as a freshman, basically being hurt."

As frustrating as it was for Boggs to compete with a handicap, the sophomore wideout expects a big performance this season and embraces the adversity ahead.

“This year is definitely a big thing. Just keep my body healthy and just be available to, you know, go make big plays on the field for this team.” Boggs continued. “It was frustrating just not being able to have the freshman season I wanted, and I know that I could. So, it was frustrating, but it's just adversity that I had to get over.”

Boggs Sees Versatility in FSU’s Receiver Room

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) makes a catch during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State will field a duo of proven star receivers in Michai Danzy and Duce Robinson, who did the majority of the heavy lifting in last year's passing game. Boggs is projected to take the next step forward this year and will suddenly be one of the more experienced ball catchers in FSU's now youth-heavy receiver room.

“This receiver core, I would say, has a lot more versatility,” Boggs said when asked about what differences he's seen from year one and year two. “I feel like all of us can move around to any spot, you know, the slot, the outside, the move, moving motions, just stuff like that.”

FSU will have a new signal caller under center in Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels to compete with returning redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry. Boggs' first impressions of Daniels were his ability to make every throw and the versatility of his passing game.

"Ashton’s a great guy. He’s a great dude, great quarterback, and he can make every throw," Boggs continued. "He can throw the deep ball. He’s great in the quick game. He’s a great person on and off the field.

Boggs also noted Sperry's improvement and the chemistry that they have saying that the two are progressing just fine.

"He’s come a long way. He moved like a pro last year, and he’s doing even better this year. I see the improvement with the throws, the leadership, and the IQ. It’s all coming together for him."

With Florida State’s first scrimmage set for Saturday, March 28, Boggs’ continued development will hinge on his health and availability as he works to carve out a larger role in the Seminoles’ offense in 2026.

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