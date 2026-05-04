Florida State Seminoles Football QB Named Candidate to Impact 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles named their starting quarterback for the 2026 season shortly after the conclusion of spring practice.

At least to begin the year, the Seminoles will be rolling out Auburn quarterback transfer Ashton Daniels. The redshirt senior is primed to be the third portal signal-caller to lead the program in as many seasons.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Top-Ranked 2027 Quarterback to CFP Contender

The last two experiments have been a failure for Florida State. DJ Uiagalelei went down before the conclusion of September, and while Tommy Castellanos flashed at times, his overall inconsistencies resulted in the Seminoles missing a bowl game once again.

While it seems unlikely on paper, could Daniels be the quarterback who provides the spark the program needs?

FSU QB Ashton Daniels 'Could Shape' Upcoming College Football Season

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels was recently listed among seven underrated transfer signal-callers who are expected to impact the College Football Playoff hunt, according to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Seminoles are bound to make the 12-team field. With that being said, the program will face a few contenders, including Miami, Clemson, Alabama, Louisville, and SMU.

Victories in some of those matchups would change the narrative around FSU.

Daniels is the most experienced quarterback on Florida State's roster.

"With Power Four stops at Stanford and Auburn with 23 career starts in 37 games, Daniels is a veteran under center," Crawford wrote. "That matters for a Florida State team that has struggled to stabilize the position since Jordan Travis. Mike Norvell gets a quarterback who's already seen different systems, defenses, and game situations."

"Mobility will be key in Norvell's scheme, which has historically worked best with quarterbacks who can extend plays and stress defenses. In 2024 at Stanford, Daniels rushed for 669 yards and three touchdowns," Crawford added.

The Seminoles are essentially fielding a new starting offense, outside of their wide receiver duo of Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy. Florida State will have an entirely different offensive line, along with fresh faces at tight end.

In the backfield, Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. return with Texas transfer Quintrevion stepping into an important role.

Florida State needs Daniels to be the guy that makes it all work.

"Norvell is taking over offensive coordinator duties this fall following Gus Malzahn's retirement this offseason," Crawford wrote. "The Seminoles are essentially rebooting offensively, and Daniels' adaptability -- having played in multiple systems -- makes him a logical bridge quarterback for that transition."

Daniels isn't a sure thing by any means. It wouldn't be a surprise if Kevin Sperry or Malachi Marshall end up starting at some point next fall.

Florida State opens its 2026 season against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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